Home Travel

Thái Nguyên brews success with tea and tourism

September 05, 2025 - 07:57
Following the recent administrative merger, Thái Nguyên Province is opening up exciting development opportunities across multiple sectors, with tourism set to become a key driver of its economic growth. This vibrant region, rich in history, culture and natural beauty, is ready to reshape its profile on both regional and national tourism maps.

 

Pristine scenery on the shore of Ba Bể Lake. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Công Hải

After merging administrative boundaries, Thái Nguyên Province is opening the door to a fresh wave of development across multiple sectors, with tourism poised to become the heartbeat of its economic growth. This vibrant region, bursting with rich historical, cultural and natural treasures, stands ready to rewrite its story on the regional and national tourism stage.

Covering more than 8,000 square kilometres and home to nearly 1.8 million people, Thái Nguyên combines the best of both the former Thái Nguyên and Bắc Kạn provinces. It offers a captivating mix of natural beauty and cultural heritage that appeals to a wide range of visitors.

Dr Lê Quang Đăng from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism highlights four key tourism pillars that set the province apart: eco-tourism, cultural and historical tourism, agricultural and rural tourism, and community-ethnic tourism in the highlands.

From lush forests and sprawling national parks to winding rivers, tranquil lakes, cascading waterfalls and secret caves, the landscape is breathtaking. Notable destinations like Ba Bể National Park, Ba Bể Lake, Núi Cốc Lake and Khuôn Tát Waterfall invite travellers to immerse themselves in nature’s finest wonders.

Tourists travel by boats in Ba Bể Lake. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Công Hải

Thái Nguyên is steeped in history, preserving significant cultural heritage and revolutionary relics within the ATK system of the Việt Bắc War Zone. Notable historical sites include ATK Định Hóa, ATK Chợ Đồn and National Historical Site 915, which resonate with stories of resilience and cultural pride.

The province is also known as the 'land of tea,' presenting vast potential for agricultural tourism. Renowned tea regions like Tân Cương and La Bằng are complemented by thriving communities of ethnic groups such as the Kinh, Tày, Nùng, Dao and Mông. The Thái Hải Ethnic Ecological Stilt House Village, recognised as one of the 32 'Best Tourist Villages in the World' in 2022 by the World Tourism Organisation, exemplifies the vibrant community tourism initiatives emerging in the area.

Tân Cương tea hills in the early morning. — Photo vitas.org.vn

Đỗ Trọng Hiệp, a member of the Việt Nam Tourism Association’s Executive Committee and Chairman of the Thái Nguyên Province Tourism Association, notes that the recent administrative merger not only broadens the tourism landscape but also enriches the visitor experience – from savouring tea in Tân Cương to boating on the tranquil waters of Ba Bể Lake.

Looking ahead, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism anticipates welcoming over 4.4 million visitors in 2024, generating approximately VNĐ3.8 trillion in tourism revenue. Post-merger, Thái Nguyên ranks third in tourist attraction and fourth in total tourism revenue among neighbouring provinces, showcasing its growing importance as a travel destination.

Despite its promising potential, Thái Nguyên’s tourism sector faces challenges, including a lack of quality products and insufficient trained human resources. Nguyễn Văn Hà, deputy chairman of the provincial Tourism Association, highlights the need for professional development, especially in community tourism villages where many workers are from ethnic minorities.

To reposition the province’s tourism brand, Đỗ Trọng Hiệp proposes a new identity symbolised by 'Tea and Lake,' representing the fusion of Thái Nguyên’s tea heritage and the beauty of Ba Bể Lake. This branding should be woven into communication strategies to create a cohesive and recognisable tourism identity.

Tân Cương tea is a famous specialty in Thái Nguyên. — Photo kkday.com

Director of Hà Nội Tourism Development and Communications Joint Stock Company Hà Minh Cường emphasises the need for robust infrastructure and tailored tourism products. Today’s travellers seek not just scenic views but also quality accommodation, health services and specialised tours. Thái Nguyên has the potential to develop unique offerings such as tea tourism, eco-healing retreats, adventure excursions and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Cường also suggests leveraging social media and online platforms, organising cultural events and collaborating with influencers to elevate Thái Nguyên’s tourism profile. With a clear and compelling brand, the province can attract a stable influx of visitors.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Chu Thu confirms that the department is actively reviewing tourism projects and plans to craft a forward-thinking development strategy. The focus will be on creating distinctive tourism products, promoting traditional activities and enhancing infrastructure in key tourist areas to ensure a thriving future for Thái Nguyên’s tourism industry.

With its rich tapestry of natural beauty, cultural heritage and diverse ethnic communities, Thái Nguyên Province is uniquely positioned to attract visitors. By strategically leveraging its strengths, addressing existing challenges and fostering innovative tourism products, Thái Nguyên can not only redefine its identity but also significantly contribute to regional economic growth. — VNS

Travel

A night of fireflies in Cúc Phương

Surrounded by a thousand shades of green, the air softening as if to soothe your lungs, you realise: healing doesn’t always come from grand gestures. Sometimes, it’s simply about standing still and letting nature hold you for a while.
Travel

Follow that Vespa

Led by skilled women riders in traditional áo dài, these Vespa tours take you deep into the Hà Nội’s culture through hidden alleys, bustling street corners and flavoursome night scenes. Hà Nội’s spirit isn’t on the map, it’s in the ride!
Travel

An island escape

Côn Đảo is a premier tourism destination in Việt Nam, attracting nearly 400,000 visitors in the first half of 2025. Local authorities emphasise preserving the island’s unique cultural identity and natural beauty, while continuing to develop sustainable ecotourism initiatives.
Travel

Living with the locals

Among the stunning terraced rice fields of La Pán Tẩn commune, Mù Cang Chải District, Yên Bái Province, young locals are building a future rooted in tradition. Through homestays and community-based tourism, they share the soul of the Mông community with visitors.
Travel

Măng Đen Plateau, a serene escape into nature's embrace

This enchanting town, with its endless pine forests and refreshing climate, offers a serene escape, inviting visitors to slow down and embrace the tranquil rhythm of life. Măng Đen is more than just a destination — it’s a sanctuary for those seeking to explore authentic local culture and immerse themselves in an inspiring green lifestyle.

