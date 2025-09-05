Thái Nguyên brews success with tea and tourism

After merging administrative boundaries, Thái Nguyên Province is opening the door to a fresh wave of development across multiple sectors, with tourism poised to become the heartbeat of its economic growth. This vibrant region, bursting with rich historical, cultural and natural treasures, stands ready to rewrite its story on the regional and national tourism stage.

Covering more than 8,000 square kilometres and home to nearly 1.8 million people, Thái Nguyên combines the best of both the former Thái Nguyên and Bắc Kạn provinces. It offers a captivating mix of natural beauty and cultural heritage that appeals to a wide range of visitors.

Dr Lê Quang Đăng from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism highlights four key tourism pillars that set the province apart: eco-tourism, cultural and historical tourism, agricultural and rural tourism, and community-ethnic tourism in the highlands.

From lush forests and sprawling national parks to winding rivers, tranquil lakes, cascading waterfalls and secret caves, the landscape is breathtaking. Notable destinations like Ba Bể National Park, Ba Bể Lake, Núi Cốc Lake and Khuôn Tát Waterfall invite travellers to immerse themselves in nature’s finest wonders.

Thái Nguyên is steeped in history, preserving significant cultural heritage and revolutionary relics within the ATK system of the Việt Bắc War Zone. Notable historical sites include ATK Định Hóa, ATK Chợ Đồn and National Historical Site 915, which resonate with stories of resilience and cultural pride.

The province is also known as the 'land of tea,' presenting vast potential for agricultural tourism. Renowned tea regions like Tân Cương and La Bằng are complemented by thriving communities of ethnic groups such as the Kinh, Tày, Nùng, Dao and Mông. The Thái Hải Ethnic Ecological Stilt House Village, recognised as one of the 32 'Best Tourist Villages in the World' in 2022 by the World Tourism Organisation, exemplifies the vibrant community tourism initiatives emerging in the area.

Đỗ Trọng Hiệp, a member of the Việt Nam Tourism Association’s Executive Committee and Chairman of the Thái Nguyên Province Tourism Association, notes that the recent administrative merger not only broadens the tourism landscape but also enriches the visitor experience – from savouring tea in Tân Cương to boating on the tranquil waters of Ba Bể Lake.

Looking ahead, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism anticipates welcoming over 4.4 million visitors in 2024, generating approximately VNĐ3.8 trillion in tourism revenue. Post-merger, Thái Nguyên ranks third in tourist attraction and fourth in total tourism revenue among neighbouring provinces, showcasing its growing importance as a travel destination.

Despite its promising potential, Thái Nguyên’s tourism sector faces challenges, including a lack of quality products and insufficient trained human resources. Nguyễn Văn Hà, deputy chairman of the provincial Tourism Association, highlights the need for professional development, especially in community tourism villages where many workers are from ethnic minorities.

To reposition the province’s tourism brand, Đỗ Trọng Hiệp proposes a new identity symbolised by 'Tea and Lake,' representing the fusion of Thái Nguyên’s tea heritage and the beauty of Ba Bể Lake. This branding should be woven into communication strategies to create a cohesive and recognisable tourism identity.

Director of Hà Nội Tourism Development and Communications Joint Stock Company Hà Minh Cường emphasises the need for robust infrastructure and tailored tourism products. Today’s travellers seek not just scenic views but also quality accommodation, health services and specialised tours. Thái Nguyên has the potential to develop unique offerings such as tea tourism, eco-healing retreats, adventure excursions and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Cường also suggests leveraging social media and online platforms, organising cultural events and collaborating with influencers to elevate Thái Nguyên’s tourism profile. With a clear and compelling brand, the province can attract a stable influx of visitors.

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Chu Thu confirms that the department is actively reviewing tourism projects and plans to craft a forward-thinking development strategy. The focus will be on creating distinctive tourism products, promoting traditional activities and enhancing infrastructure in key tourist areas to ensure a thriving future for Thái Nguyên’s tourism industry.

With its rich tapestry of natural beauty, cultural heritage and diverse ethnic communities, Thái Nguyên Province is uniquely positioned to attract visitors. By strategically leveraging its strengths, addressing existing challenges and fostering innovative tourism products, Thái Nguyên can not only redefine its identity but also significantly contribute to regional economic growth. — VNS