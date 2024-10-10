Hà Nội has huge opportunities for green vehicle transition

Dr Hoàng Thị Thu Phương, an expert in economic management, speaks to Kinh Tế&Đô Thị (Economic and Urban Affairs) newspaper about Hà Nội’s transition to green transportation.

What function does green transportation play in the current urban growth trend in general and in Hà Nội?

Hà Nội, a large urban area, is growing rapidly. The city has made great progress and has much potential, yet challenges exist. Reducing environmental pollution and traffic congestion is one of the most pressing issues.

Since traffic is the economy's lifeblood, environmentally friendly transportation and automobiles are crucial to building a thriving economy and a modern, civilised metropolitan area. The 'green revolution' in transportation is a global trend.

What progress has Hà Nội made in the "green revolution" of transport?

The city has made great efforts in recent years and achieved many important steps in developing green transport. Among these, there are two main achievements that I can highlight.

Firstly, the city has constructed two urban railway lines and laid an initial foundation for a truly modern, civilised and green public transport system. Since the urban railway line was put into operation, public awareness as well as State management of green transport have improved significantly and positively. As a result, the urban development strategy and policy have also seen critical turning points, bringing long-term effectiveness.

Secondly, public transport, with the urban railway as the main driver, has created significant changes in public travel habits.

The dependence on personal vehicles has begun to shift towards greater trust in public transport. This forms an important basis for the city to continue its plan to reduce personal vehicle use, thereby cutting down on traffic congestion and environmental pollution. These are critical conditions, driving Hà Nội towards sustainable urban development.

How should Hà Nội continue the 'green revolution' in transportation?

I would like to emphasise that Hà Nội has been doing quite well in its transition to environmentally friendly transportation under the current circumstances. One major objective in this 'green revolution' is to switch to the use of green cars, which requires more thorough planning and a long-term roadmap.

It is important to acknowledge that public electric bicycles, electric buses and electric trains currently make up only a relatively small percentage of all vehicles in the city. In addition to developing a network of environmentally friendly public transportation, the city must also limit the number of personal vehicles while simultaneously promoting the use of greener commercial vehicles.

Currently, Hà Nội has dozens of commercial vehicles that are used to transport passengers and goods, but the majority of them still run on fossil fuels, causing environmental pollution.

This group poses the biggest threat to the city because of how frequently these vehicles are used.

I think that, along with public transport, commercial vehicles should be prioritised in the shift along the green trend.

The city must also gradually switch from gasoline-powered personal vehicles to electric vehicles.

Those are extremely large and difficult goals, aren't they?

That's correct, it's very hard to change people's habits and preferences, especially with nearly ten million vehicles needing to becoming green. Hà Nội's green transport revolution is a path filled with difficulties.

However, I believe the capital has enormous potential to achieve that transformation.

The issue is that we lack clear laws, regulations, procedures, or incentives to encourage people to switch to green cars. There is a shortage of clean fuel and electric car infrastructure, which currently fails to meet public demand, creating hesitation.

Nevertheless, Hà Nội has a great opportunity for change. The people's aspiration for the green transportation revolution and the political will from the central government and local authorities, is the most crucial factor.

Electric vehicles such as motorbikes, cars, buses and trains are being warmly welcome, fostering an environment that supports their growth and appeal. The most crucial lever for the success of the green revolution in transportation is this change in the political will and mindset.

What solutions are needed in the transition to green energy for Hà Nội's means of transport?

I think there are four main groups of solutions to develop green transport and green vehicles. The first and most important is policy solutions. In short, the Government and the city’s administration need to adopt policies to restrict the use of gasoline and diesel-powered motor vehicles, while promoting electric and clean-fuel vehicles.

The State should not impose a ban but set higher and stricter requirements for gasoline and diesel vehicles. The State has so far implemented policies to encourage the popular adoption of green vehicles and restrict the use of electric vehicles.

The second group of solutions involves technical infrastructure solution. There needs to be a detailed plan for a power grid capable of supporting the popular adoption of electric vehicles.

In addition, charging stations should be expanded, ideally at a one-on-one ratio with gas and oil stations.

Wherever there is a gas and oil station, there should be at least one electric charging station for cars and motorbikes.

Car manufacturers need to research and improve technology to make recharging electric vehicles simpler and easier so that individuals and families can conveniently charge their vehicles, or easily find a charging station, just as they do with gas stations.

The third solution is financial. The city can offer financial support or reduce taxes and fees for people who shift from the use of gasoline-powered vehicles to electric ones. There could also be preferential parking prices and road tolls for electric vehicles compared to gasoline and diesel vehicles.

Fourthly, communication is crucial to raising public awareness about limiting personal vehicle use and switching to green vehicles to reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution.

The top priority is communication promoting public transport as the primary mode of transportation. In areas where personal vehicles are still necessary, people should be encouraged to choose clean-fuel vehicles as the first option. Communication is key to changing perception and gaining public support, thereby effectively driving the green revolution in transportation.

How do you predict the greening process of Hà Nội’s transportation in the future?

I have high expectations, but I think that it's unrealistic to expect Hà Nội’s 'green revolution' to achieve its major goals in the near future.

It is important to remember that the city still faces many challenges and must allocate resources to many social sectors, not just transportation. Hopefully, within the next 10-20 years, the capital will be largely covered by a green public transport system, with only a small number of private vehicles using clean fuel. VNS