RoK volunteer association supports Lạng Sơn's Typhoon Yagi victims

LẠNG SƠN — The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Daejin International Volunteers Association (DIVA) had a working session with leaders of the northern mountainous province of Lạng Sơn on October 9 to discuss cooperation measures between the two sides and present VNĐ1 billion (over US$40,200) in international emergency aid to 15 households suffering damage from Typhoon Yagi.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hồ Tiến Thiệu said the province received support from RoK localities, agencies and organisations, including DIVA that has worked closely with Lạng Sơn in the areas of humanitarian aid and personnel training for years.

He expressed his hope that the association will continue its support for localities with difficulties in health care, education – training, and the improvement of local livelihoods.

DIVA President Yun Eun Ho, for his part, highlighted the robust relations between DIVA and Lạng Sơn Province through the association’s support projects in the locality, pledging that it will continue assistance to residents in disadvantaged areas, particularly those facing water issues.

On the occasion, DIVA provided free medical checkups for residents in Văn Lang District.

The association and the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs also inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

DIVA is a non-governmental organisation that has provided scholarships and Korean language teaching, built houses for the poor, and offered medical supplies and free examinations and treatments for the needy both domestically and internationally. — VNS