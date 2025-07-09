Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards 2025 launched

HÀ NỘI – The 'Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards 2025' competition was officially launched on Wednesday to honour outstanding advertising ideas that are rich in Vietnamese identity and spread cultural values.

This year's competition marks an important milestone in the journey of promoting the national brand and honouring unique creative works in the Vietnamese advertising industry.

This is a national-level contest jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Advertising Association and Hồ Chí Minh City People’s Committee.

With the goal of spreading creative values, the competition not only encourages advertising products that are rich in identity and humanity but also helps position the essential role of the advertising industry in the strategy of cultural, socio-economic development.

The organising committee also hopes to stimulate advertising activities, creating many high-quality advertising products across all advertising media.

The winner of the highest award – the 'Best Advertising Award' – will receive VNĐ30 million (US$1,149) along with a trophy and certificate.

Additionally, the organising committee will award first, second, and third prizes for each category: television advertising, outdoor billboards, electronic newspapers and social media platforms, with prizes ranging from VNĐ10 to 20 million each.

The organising committee also has an extended recognition system for outstanding advertising ideas, advertisements for notable events, enterprises and individuals with significant contributions to the industry, as well as promising students with creative potential.

The judging and advisory council consists of leading experts, both domestic and international, who are reputable and have practical experience in the advertising field, ensuring quality and fairness in the judging process.

At the launching event, Nguyễn Trường Sơn, Chairman of the Vietnam Advertising Association, said that they hope to build a truly prestigious award, so that every individual or organisation winning will feel proud. At the same time, the committee also wishes to honour truthful advertising products that build public trust through reliable and valuable content.

Ninh Thị Thu Hương, Director of the Department of Grassroots Culture, Family and Library, said the Vietnam Creative Advertising Awards 2025 encourages innovation, including the application of new technologies such as AI.

She added: “However, creativity must operate within the legal framework and align with the nature and objectives of the awards. Any misuse of imagery, content, or messaging that is inappropriate for the product, goods, or services being promoted, misrepresents their quality or function, or violates the contest rules will not be accepted.”

As stipulated by the 2025 award regulations, submitted entries must be works that have been published, aired, or implemented between January 2024 and September 30, 2025. All entries must comply with Vietnamese laws on advertising and intellectual property, respect cultural values, and not contain controversial, provocative, or misleading elements.

From 2023 to 2024, the awards attracted more than 2,200 submissions, reflecting a strong resonance within the creative community. Whether or not AI is used, each campaign must demonstrate professional integrity, cultural depth, and a positive contribution to society. This aligns with the core mission set from the outset: 'Say no to false advertising, uphold the law', and aims to meet international standards.

The award ceremony is expected to take place in December in Hồ Chí Minh City, featuring many special activities such as cultural-art exhibitions of advertising products, 3D mapping performances, and artistic light shows using drones at Lê Lợi and Nguyễn Huệ walking streets. VNS