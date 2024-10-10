High traffic growth on VEC's expressways

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Expressway Corporation (VEC) reported a significant rise in traffic across the expressways it manages, with 50.5 million vehicles using the routes—an increase of 11.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, VEC will begin a series of repair projects to address road surface damages on the Nội Bài-Lào Cai, Cầu Giẽ-Ninh Bình, and Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi expressways, aimed at enhancing road quality and ensuring driver safety.

According to VEC’s report, traffic on its expressways continued to grow in the first nine months of the year. The expressways under VEC’s management—Nội Bài-Lào Cai, Cầu Giẽ-Ninh Bình, Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi, and HCM City-Long Thành-Dầu Giây—safely served 50.5 million vehicles.

The HCM City-Long Thành-Dầu Giây Expressway had the highest traffic volume, with 17.6 million vehicles, reflecting a 14.1 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. The Cầu Giẽ-Ninh Bình Expressway followed with 16.9 million vehicles but had the lowest growth rate at 7.4 per cent.

Ranking third in both traffic volume and growth rate was the Nội Bài-Lào Cai Expressway, which recorded 13.9 million vehicles, marking a 12.2 per cent rise. Despite the highest growth rate of 14.6 per cent, the Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi Expressway saw the lowest traffic volume, with just 2.1 million vehicles.

“In the first nine months of this year, traffic safety on VEC’s expressways was well-coordinated between operating units and law enforcement. Management, operation, and maintenance were effectively handled, ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow,” a VEC representative stated.

Over the past nine months, no major traffic accidents or prolonged congestion occurred on VEC’s expressways. While the number of collisions and injuries dropped significantly—down by 59 collisions and 12 injuries—the number of accidents and fatalities slightly increased, with 31 additional accidents and one more death. Importantly, there was no damage to the road infrastructure.

Congestion remains a challenge on the Nội Bài-Lào Cai, Cầu Giẽ-Ninh Bình, and HCM City-Long Thành-Dầu Giây expressways during holidays and Tết due to increased traffic, accidents, and vehicle breakdowns, with the Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi Expressway being the only exception.

Despite warnings, the issue of vehicles running out of funds in their electronic toll collection accounts has persisted, with more than 480,000 incidents in the past nine months. This has contributed to slower traffic and raised safety concerns at toll stations.

Since 6pm on September 13, 2024, VEC has been offering free road service for vehicles transporting relief supplies to northern provinces affected by Typhoon Yagi and subsequent floods. This service will continue until midnight on October 13, 2024, on all VEC-managed expressways, including Nội Bài-Lào Cai, Cầu Giẽ-Ninh Bình, Đà Nẵng-Quảng Ngãi, and HCM City-Long Thành-Dầu Giây. — VNS