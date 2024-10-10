Book features folk paintings in southern Việt Nam

HCM CITY — A book featuring the art of folk paintings in southern Việt Nam has been released by the HCM City General Publishing House.

The publication is written by female cultural researcher Huỳnh Thanh Bình, who has more than ten years in the field.

The 208-page book, Tranh Dân Gian Nam Bộ (Folk Paintings of Southern Việt Nam), features the art of traditional paintings from woodprints to papers and fabrics by southern people in different periods.

The culture, lifestyle, and religions of the South are also featured.

The book includes many photos featuring paintings.

Writer Bình spent ten years to research, collect, write and capture photos to perfect her book.

“Folk paintings on paper tend to soften and fade over time. My staff has collected paintings dating back between the 1940s and 1960s. In recent decades, the paintings are often printed and created on canvas,” said 38-year-old Bình, one of the country’s very few female cultural researchers of the art.

Bình released two books featuring the art of grass paintings and Khmer murals in the South.

Bình’s Tranh Tường Khmer Nam Bộ (Khmer murals of the southern people in Việt Nam) was printed by the HCM City-based Văn Hoá-Văn Nghệ (Culture-Arts) Publishing House in 2020.

It features paintings on walls and ceilings by the Khmer in the southern provinces of An Giang, Kiên Giang, Sóc Trăng, Trà Vinh and Bạc Liêu.

The book includes many photos featuring paintings on walls in Khmer pagodas.

Bình visited more than 300 pagodas in the Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta region to learn about paintings on walls and ceilings. She also met and talked with local nuns, the elderly and artisans.

“Khmer murals should be preserved and presented to the world,” said Bình.

The work Tranh Kiếng Nam Bộ (Glass Painting by Southern People) was released in 2013.

It features the art of painting on glass, a traditional art of the Khmer in Sóc Trăng Province, the home of 400,000 ethnic Khmer.

Glass paintings are used to decorate houses to celebrate traditional festivals. A glass painting can be stored for 20 years without losing its vibrancy. Artisans have their own secrets for mixing paints to keep the colour.— VNS