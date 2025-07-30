PM urges State broadcaster VTV to lead digital shift, bolster global presence

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked Vietnam Television (VTV) to spearhead the digital transformation, embedding artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing across all of its processes for production, broadcast, distribution and audience engagement to expand its global reach.

Addressing the 12th Congress of VTV’s Party Organisation for the 2025-2030 term in Hà Nội on Wednesday, PM Chính praised the broadcaster for effectively serving as a bridge between the Party, the State and the people, describing it as a platform for public engagement and a source of motivation and inspiration during times of both hardship and opportunity.

He noted its pivotal role in navigating Việt Nam through the 2020-2025 period, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, severe climate change impacts, global conflicts, and increased geopolitical tensions. VTV’s bold strategies and decisive actions delivered key results, contributing significantly to national progress, he said.

Wishing that VTV would further uphold its role as strategic advisor to the Party and the State, while maintaining internal unity and embracing innovation to meet current demands, PM Chính urged the broadcaster to aspire to global and regional prominence. Its news coverage must be timely, accurate and swift, with analytical and evaluative depth backed by modern equipment and smart management.

The broadcaster’s growth must balance Việt Nam's cultural and historical roots with global media trends, he said, directing VTV to align its strategic objectives with the nation’s two centennial development goals and propose mechanisms and policies to achieve them.

As the country’s flagship public broadcaster, VTV was tasked with spearheading information and communication efforts, shaping public discourse, solidifying the Party’s ideological foundation and fostering a spirit of national dedication. It must remain a steadfast partner in Việt Nam's new phase of development, particularly in following historic strategies and policy decisions.

In terms of internal Party affairs, the PM underscored five guiding principles for VTV’s Party Organisation: democratic centralism; self-criticism and criticism; unity within the Party, the people and society; strong connections with the people; and strict adherence to the Party’s regulations and the State’s Constitution and laws.

To cement its role in Việt Nam's new development stage, he called for stronger leadership and resilience within VTV’s Party Organisation, ensuring it lives up to its mandate as a national multimedia powerhouse.

He directed VTV to ramp up its coverage of Party congresses at all levels and the first Congress of the Government’s Party Organisation, ahead of the 14th National Party Congress in early 2026 as well as the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution on August 19 and National Day on September 2.

While boldly renewing its mindset, approach and operations, VTV must launch a professional, modern news channel delivering national news to international audiences, which would amplify Việt Nam's global and regional reach, the PM stressed.

Moreover, VTV must streamline its operations and build a concrete action plan to effectively follow the Party Central Committee’s resolutions and conclusions. The plan must clearly define roles, tasks, responsibilities, authority, timelines and expected outcomes, he added.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people continue to place unwavering trust and boundless hope in Việt Nam's revolutionary press, with VTV at the forefront, the PM confirmed.

Chính said that through continuous learning, professional excellence, strong political mettle, moral integrity and sharp expertise, the agency would rise to fulfil its noble and profoundly humane mission with distinction. — VNA/VNS