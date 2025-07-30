Việt Nam’s top legislator meets with UN Office Director-General in Geneva

GENEVA — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon (local time), on the occasion of attending the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

At the meeting, NA Chairman Mẫn appreciated Director-General Tatiana Valovaya’s leadership role and the important contributions of the UN Office in maintaining international peace and security, promoting and safeguarding human rights, eradicating poverty, and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally.

Emphasising Việt Nam's foreign policy of multilateralism and diversification, as well as its proactive and active contributions to peace, friendship, cooperation, and sustainable development, the top legislator affirmed that Việt Nam strongly supports multilateralism and will continue to participate more actively in and contribute more to UN activities.

He noted that Việt Nam is running for re-election to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 term and, if re-elected, will implement various activities and initiatives to promote the role of the council in the current volatile and challenging global context.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader expressed his appreciation for the cooperation and active support of Director-General Tatiana Valovaya and UN agencies for Việt Nam's national development efforts.

He shared Việt Nam’s achievements in gender equality, particularly in women's participation in the legislature, and in implementing the SDGs.

Welcoming recent efforts to reform the UN system, Chairman Mẫn affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to work closely and contribute significantly to improving the effectiveness and adaptability of the world’s largest international organisation. He also asked Tatiana Valovaya to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese officials and citizens to work at UN agencies.

For her part, Tatiana Valovaya thanked Việt Nam for its enthusiastic support for UN activities in Geneva, including its leading role in responding to the initiative of showcasing 17 outstanding women in the implementation of the SDGs.

She highly valued the proactive role and contributions of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to UN bodies in Geneva and its head, including their participation in the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) at the UN Headquarters.

Both sides agreed to continue fostering cooperation between Việt Nam and the UN in general, and in activities in Geneva in particular. — VNA/VNS