Morocco and Việt Nam moving forward

Under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco has undergone a remarkable transformation, establishing itself as a beacon of stability and progress in Africa and the Mediterranean. The nation has pursued a forward-thinking vision of inclusive development, skilfully blending political reforms with economic modernisation and a strong commitment to international cooperation. This strategic approach has not only elevated Morocco's regional standing, but has also positioned it as a key partner for emerging economies, most notably Việt Nam.

The country's economic landscape has been reshaped by ambitious reforms and strategic investments, turning it into a manufacturing powerhouse. Morocco now leads Africa in car manufacturing, producing 700,000 vehicles annually and generating US$13 billion in exports last year. This industrial success is anchored by the Tanger Med port, one of the world's largest and most efficient maritime hubs, which has cemented Morocco's role as a critical logistics platform for global trade.

Beyond automotive, key sectors such as aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and phosphates are thriving, attracting billions in foreign investment and creating thousands of skilled jobs. This growth is supported by world-class infrastructure, including a high-speed rail line, an expanding motorway network and modernised airports. Simultaneously, a rapid rollout of high-speed internet and 5G technology is driving the digital transformation of its society and economy.

Parallel to this industrial growth, Morocco has emerged as a continental leader in renewable energy. Through large-scale projects like the Noor Ouarzazate solar complex and major wind farms, the nation is on track to meet its ambitious goal of sourcing 52 per cent of its energy from renewables by 2030, and 60 per cent by 2040. This commitment to sustainability is a guiding principle woven into all new development projects.

Currently, Morocco is leveraging the opportunity of hosting two historic sporting events — the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup — as a catalyst for accelerated national development. The country is channelling an estimated US$2 billion into renovating or building nine stadiums by 2028, with some designed to hold up to 115,000 spectators. This investment extends far beyond the stadiums, with plans to expand the highway network to 3,000km and invest nearly $8.7 billion in extending high-speed rail lines. The initiative also includes major hotel programmes and the construction of 20 new dams to ensure future water security.

This vision transcends sports, aiming to create a lasting legacy of job creation, enhanced infrastructure and a strengthened international image. Morocco’s influence is also felt on the global stage, where it acts as a committed advocate for multilateralism and South-South cooperation, playing a key role in peacekeeping and climate action.

The deepening partnership with Việt Nam is a prime example of this outward-looking strategy. Both nations share a history of resilience and a drive for economic diversification. With Việt Nam serving as a gateway to ASEAN and Morocco as a bridge to Africa and Europe, they are natural partners. Bilateral trade is growing significantly, with Việt Nam becoming Morocco’s second-largest ASEAN trading partner. Cooperation is promising in several sectors, including renewable energy, textiles, agriculture and digital transformation, with Morocco's expertise in halal certification offering further avenues for collaboration.

United by a shared commitment to sustainable growth and cultural exchange, Morocco and Việt Nam are building a partnership that serves as a model for the future. As Morocco deepens its engagement with ASEAN, Việt Nam seeks greater access to African markets. Their collaboration is creating a powerful bridge of opportunity, resilience and shared prosperity for both nations and their respective regions.

We rejoice in the fact that this year, bilateral relations between the two countries have witnessed important development thanks to the ascending pace of high-level delegation exchanges at the governmental and parliamentary levels.

The visit of the President of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco to Việt Nam in January and the recent visit to Morocco by the President of Việt Nam's National Assembly are a testimony of the genuine political will that exists on both sides to further deepen and widen the scope of our partnership. VNS