Việt Nam values friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Ireland: top legislator

GENEVA — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn expressed his appreciation for the growing ties between Việt Nam and Ireland, underscoring Việt Nam’s consistent policy of valuing its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with the European country, particularly in the parliamentary sphere.

NA Chairman Mẫn made the statement during a meeting with Verona Murphy, Ceann Comhairle (Speaker) of Dáil Éireann – the lower house of the Oireachtas (parliament) of Ireland on Tuesday afternoon (local time) in Geneva, Switzerland, on the margins of the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

Stressing the importance of the EU-Việt Nam Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation, he urged the Irish Parliament to early ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to bolster trade and investment collaboration between the two nations.

For her part, Murphy reaffirmed Ireland’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Việt Nam in trade, investment, and education. She voiced support for the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Group with Việt Nam in the Irish Parliament to further strengthen inter-parliamentary ties, and agreed on enhancing coordination at multilateral forums.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Vietnamese community to Ireland’s socio-economic development, she affirmed that Ireland will continue supporting their integration and success, thereby promoting deeper mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The two leaders concurred on advancing bilateral cooperation through increased delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly among specialised committees and parliamentary friendship groups, alongside closer legislative collaboration and broader engagement in trade, investment, education and training, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Chairman Mẫn invited his Irish counterpart to pay an official visit to Việt Nam at a suitable time and the latter accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNA/VNS