Party chief urges swift finalisation of draft documents for 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday chaired a working session with members of the Sub-committee for Documents, and standing members of the Sub-committee for Socio-economic Affairs and the Sub-committee for Party Regulations for the 14th National Party Congress, and the Steering Committee summarising 40 years of Đổi mới (renewal), to discuss the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

At the working session, delegates gave their opinions on the revision and completion of the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress, including a political report, a report summarising 40 years of Đổi mới, and a report reviewing 15 years of implementing the Party Regulations.

In his concluding remarks, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said that following the acquisition of feedback from the meeting, the draft documents are now ready to be submitted to Party congresses at all levels for further comments. He stressed that these documents serve as an important foundation for Party committees and sectors to develop, supplement, and finalise their own congress documents.

He requested that the standing members of the Editorial Group, and the above-mentioned sub-committees, and the Steering Committee summarising 40 years of Đổi mới to urgently finalise the draft reports of the documents, on the basis of fully incorporating the feedback from the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the current meeting, ensuring that the documents are concise, clear, easy to understand, remember, and implement.

The Party chief emphasised the need for careful review of wording and phrasing before reporting to the Standing member of the Secretariat for consideration, and coordination with the Party Central Committee's Office to distribute the documents to relevant units and localities by July 31, 2025.

He requested standing members of the sub-committees and the Steering Committee to proactively continue reviewing, updating, supplementing, and finalising the drafts, stressing that this process must be carried out regularly until the documents are officially adopted for implementation.

The General Secretary urged standing members of the Sub-committee for Socio-Economic Affairs to work closely with the Government’s Party Committee in directing the Party Committee of the Ministry of Finance to thoroughly review the report contents, particularly the action programmes for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, focusing on evaluating the feasibility of mobilising resources, funding availability, and implementation conditions.

The Party Central Committee’s Office was tasked with working with relevant agencies to further review the new political report and accompanying action programmes, and submit them to competent authorities for guidance on implementing feasible tasks in 2025, thereby laying the foundation for immediate performance once the Congress adopts the documents. — VNA/VNS