Coast Guard promotes solidarity with religious communities in Đồng Nai

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai Province-based Intelligence Division No. 2 under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) Command on Saturday (August 30) launched a series of annual community activities to reinforce solidarity with local religious communities and enhance public awareness of maritime sovereignty.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phan Nhân Hậu, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Intelligence Division No. 2, said the activities are part of the VCG’s mass mobilisation programmes “Coast Guard accompanies fishermen” and “Coast Guard with ethnic and religious communities,” implemented under plan No.1399/KH-CT of VCG’s Political Department.

They are also held in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution on August 19 and National Day on September 2.

“We aim to enhance civil-military relations, strengthen solidarity with local people, including religious people, as well as contribute to social stability, economic development, and ensure national security,” he said.

Key events will take place at Phước Thanh Pagoda in Phước An Commune on August 30, Nhơn Trạch High School in Đại Phước Commune on September 6, and the People’s Committee Hall of Đại Phước Commune on September 13.

Highlights are presenting 150 gifts to local students and Buddhist followers in disadvantaged circumstances; and providing free health check-ups, consultations and medicines for about 500 local residents in collaboration with Medic Bình Dương General Hospital.

They also include dissemination of the Party's guidelines and policies, and the State's policies and laws on sea and islands; the situation in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), protecting the country’s sovereignty over its sea and islands, and the fight against drug-related crime at sea; and mobilising locals to participate in the prevention and control of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the protection of sovereignty over sea and islands.

With a practical and people-centred approach, the activities are expected to leave a strong impact, reinforcing people's deep trust in the armed forces, and promoting unity and compassion within local communities, including religious communities. — VNS