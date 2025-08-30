From streets to stadiums, patriotism finds new rhythm among youth

By An Phương

HCM CITY – Patriotism often conjures images of solemn ceremonies, formal speeches and crowds standing still with flags. But this year, as Việt Nam counts down to the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and the September 2 National Day holiday, young people are showing that love of country can be just as powerful when it’s vibrant, creative and full of colour.

Across Hà Nội and HCM City, it’s hard to miss young people in bright red T-shirts emblazoned with yellow stars, áo dài billowing in the breeze, and conical hats or patterned scarves adding a traditional flair. Flags are everywhere, painted on faces, waved in hands, or captured mid-motion in perfectly timed TikToks.

For many, it’s more than just a photo opportunity. It’s a personal way to connect with history, a modern twist on remembrance and pride.

“Yes, there are plenty of selfies, TikTok clips and Instagram reels. But behind the screens, there’s real emotion,” said Thảo Nhi, a third-year medical student.

“2025 is a truly remarkable year, with HCM City hosting a grand April 30 celebration to mark 50 years since Reunification Day, followed by nationwide festivities on September 2 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (the A80 mission),” she said.

“It’s no surprise that young people want to take part in these milestones in their own way.”

Based in HCM City, Nhi and her friends made a point of visiting the 300-metre mural road downtown, part of the “Beautiful Việt Nam” initiative, to capture photos of the recreated military parade.

“The mural road is stunning, adding visual appeal to HCM City, but more importantly, the paintings evoke deep national pride, reminding viewers of the sacrifices made by earlier generations,” said her friend Quang Anh.

“We also have friends who watched the A80 parade rehearsals at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội. Their photos and videos, paired with thoughtful captions, help spread this spirit of pride to peers near and far,” he added.

In recent years, “check-ins” at historical and cultural sites have grown beyond a fleeting social media trend. For many young Vietnamese, they’ve become a creative, personal way to show love of country.

And social media naturally amplifies the message.

Hashtags celebrating National Day trend quickly, while short videos capture flags fluttering, groups laughing over selfies, and captions that weave humour into history.

It may not follow the formal rituals of the past, but I must admit, it is no less patriotic.

National concerts become must-go events

The energy doesn’t stop at historical sites.

“National concerts” or large-scale art programmes, once seen as formal and reserved, are now drawing massive crowds of young fans.

Across Hà Nội and HCM City, these events are transforming public gatherings into shared emotional experiences. Online community groups devoted to “national concerts” buzz with activity.

Veterans share tips on the best seats and standout outfits, while first-timers team up to book flights and hotels, swap food recommendations, and suggest must-visit check-in spots.

Standout shows include Tổ Quốc Trong Tim (The Fatherland in Our Hearts), Tự Hào Là Người Việt Nam (Proud to Be Vietnamese), V Concert – Rạng Rỡ Việt Nam (Radiant Việt Nam), V Fest – Tuổi Trẻ Rực Rỡ (Glorious Youth), and Dưới Cờ Quyết Thắng (Under the Glorious Flag).

Local media report that tickets sell out fast and venues fill to capacity.

Performers are reimagining revolutionary songs with modern arrangements, light shows and dance acts, turning patriotic melodies into something that resonates with a digitally savvy generation.

“I’m a regular concert-goer, usually at K-pop shows or local music contests. But after experiencing one of these concerts, I’m not surprised they’ve become so popular with young audiences. The quality, especially the atmosphere, is no joke,” said Đăng Phúc, who works at a media agency.

“The experience gave me chills. It was the first time I saw thousands of people singing the national anthem together in such a grand setting. I felt proud and wanted to join more events like that,” he added.

I actually attended one of the concerts, and for the first time in my life, revolutionary music truly moved me because I had the chance to process the lyrics. I grew up in a family where my parents often played those songs, so I could always hum along. But really understanding the words, surrounded by people my own age all standing together, that felt completely different.

In my opinion, “national concerts” have now become a familiar and inspiring term among young people to describe large-scale artistic events, where the biggest star is none other than the golden star on the national flag.

Voices of a generation

Patriotism among Việt Nam’s youth looks different today. Gone are the stiff parades and formal uniforms. Instead, it thrives on phones and feeds, in music and fashion, in selfies and mass singalongs.

What stands out is how naturally young people mix respect for tradition with their own creativity. A photo, a clip, a hashtag, each is a simple but deliberate way of saying, 'this matters.'

Every flag waved or anthem sung is a reminder that history still resonates, even if the medium has changed. Patriotism doesn’t feel imposed; it feels chosen.

As National Day approaches, the signs are everywhere. Expect to see red and gold not only on flagpoles, but across social media, at concerts, and in public spaces.

For a new generation, love of country is no longer quiet. It’s something to wear, sing and share. – VNS