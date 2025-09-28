Steering the youth through the storm of changes

Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

Observing the social unrest in Nepal a couple of weeks ago, followed by thousands in the Philippines taking to the streets to protest against corruption, many questioned the rationale behind this wave of social protest.

The question was raised in online forums, where reports of the destructive anger of Nepal’s Gen Z, demanding to overthrow the government and install one led by demonstrating and avant-garde students, spread quickly.

Those who posed the question did not have to look far for an answer. “Demanding an end to corruption doesn’t mean setting your country’s assets on fire,” wrote one Vietnamese commentator, referring to the Nepali parliament building being torched. “It’s the younger generation who will have to work and pay for the repairs,” added another.

“What are you talking about, a 16-year-old leading a country?” asked another. “In families they still need guidance from parents; at school they still have to follow the rules, complete assignments, and pass exams. They have the right to speak their mind, but listening to them fully would be like pouring out all the rice seeds reserved for the next crop.”

After several days of unrest, Nepal awoke to clear up the mess, still facing the challenge of repairing the damage – while those who lost their lives during the protests will never find justice.

Corruption is a chronic disease to which Việt Nam is not immune. Corrupt officials have been arrested and tried, and the public quickly point out the wrongdoers. The anti-corruption campaign has been ongoing for several years now and continues under the current leadership.

Modern attentions

What are Vietnamese youth interested in these days? Known as Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, this group numbers about 15 million in Việt Nam in 2025, making up 25 per cent of the workforce. Born and raised in the digital age, they are closely associated with the internet, which shapes not only how they access information but also their outlook on life. They are frank, straightforward, know what they want, seek well-paid jobs, and tend to spend on their personal needs rather than save for the future.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Statistics, the workforce aged 15 and above is estimated at 53.2 million, accounting for 69 per cent of the population over 15.

The International Labour Organisation has forecast that in the coming years, new jobs created by the digital economy will outnumber those lost by a factor of seven. By 2045, it estimates that more than 10 million new jobs will be created, mostly in modern services and some in manufacturing.

So what has been capturing the attention of Vietnamese youth?

This year marked the 50th anniversary of reunification and the 80th anniversary of National Day. These milestones have dominated the news and inspired the interest not only of the youth but of the entire country, with young people playing a central role.

Gen Z youth constituted the majority of those trained and mobilised in the parades and celebrations. Their energy and dedication not only demonstrated the country’s bright future but also showed that nothing great can be achieved without hard work.

During rehearsals for the parades, images of young military officers, both men and women, became new role models for the youth. They set an example of young people finding their place in society and showed their commitment to serving the nation. Their warmth and approachability not only softened the traditional stiff image of the military, but also helped build bonds with visiting military officers from countries that had supported Việt Nam in its struggle for peace.

“Peace is so beautiful” has become a popular refrain on online forums. Peace has allowed young people, even if not serving in the military, to receive training in many other fields. A growing number of young singers, songwriters, and dancers now regularly attract audiences of tens of thousands at music festivals across Việt Nam.

One such example is Nguyễn Hùng, the son of a coffee-farming family in Pleiku, Gia Lai Province in the Central Highlands region. While training as a car electrician, he discovered a passion for singing and songwriting that has inspired millions nationwide.

His new song Nothing More Beautiful, written after his role as a young soldier in the blockbuster film Mưa đỏ (Red Rain), became a nationwide sensation after the film’s release in August. The lyric, “When the resistance war is over, and I haven’t come home, Mother, please be joyful because you have a hero son,” touched the hearts of millions.

He sang for fallen soldiers, addressing their mothers and girlfriends, apologising for not returning home, but urging them to take pride in the sacrifices made for the nation’s survival and freedom. “For me, just that alone is the most beautiful of all,” he wrote the lyrics.

At a concert where 20,000 spectators sang along with Nguyễn Hùng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính expressed his deep sorrow, recalling what he had also said at World Economic Forum meetings: “In the 20th century, Việt Nam suffered more than most from war. After World War II, we endured more pain and human loss than almost any other country.”

At the event, he encouraged young people to do their best to contribute to the nation. “We have been independent for 80 years, but 40 of those were overshadowed by war. Now we must rebuild our country and preserve and strengthen our culture, because a nation only survives when it maintains its culture.”

Taking the right path

The cornerstone of Vietnamese culture lies in the saying: When drinking water, remember its source. Living in peace today, we honour our forefathers who gave their lives so that the youth of today can study, learn a trade, write a song, guide tourists to a mountain village or become a chef.

Peace opens countless opportunities for young people. During wartime, life revolved around only one question: how to stay alive. Even in peace, however, some young people are still drawn to empty slogans. Uncertain of where to begin, they sometimes vent their frustration by reckless acts such as racing motorbikes in the streets.

According to a 2024 report from the Ministry of Finance, the number of working-age people unemployed was nearly 850,000 – a decrease of around 75,000 compared with the previous year. The urban youth unemployment rate stood at 9.02 per cent, while in rural areas it was 7.4 per cent. In other words, one in nine urban young people and one in seven rural young people were jobless.

Among them, 7.4 per cent of urban youth and 11.6 per cent of rural youth had no job training. Among young women in rural areas, the figure was 11.4 per cent, compared with 8.6 per cent for young men.

Employers advise Gen Z jobseekers to start gaining experience while still in school. Taking opportunities to work early can help them plan a career path for the next three to five years. Showing interest and dedication to a job can also set a Gen Z candidate apart and help secure future success.

There are many paths ahead for Gen Z. It may take time for them to find their way, but opportunities are out there waiting to be seized. VNS