Hồ Chí Minh Square inaugurated in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW — A square named after President Hồ Chí Minh was officially inaugurated in Vyborg District, Russia's St. Petersburg City, on July 29 in the presence of Madame Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and a Vietnamese delegation.

The event marked a highlight of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties, taking place in one of the Russian cities with the closest and most vibrant ties with Việt Nam.

At the inauguration ceremony, Madame Ly and the delegates paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh – a national liberation hero, a great man of culture, and a close friend of the Russian people.

Participants, including Vietnamese and Russian officials, Vietnamese expatriates, and Russian friends, laid flowers at a statue of President Hồ Chí Minh at the square, expressing deep respect and admiration for the late leader of Việt Nam.

In his remarks, St. Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov emphasised that the strong ties between Việt Nam and St. Petersburg are built not only on economic cooperation but also on the enduring friendship – an orientation endorsed by both President Vladimir Putin and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

He noted that five years ago, St. Petersburg named Việt Nam a priority partner in its foreign policy. The inauguration of the square in the Russia’s second largest city is a symbol of the continued cooperation and lasting friendship.

According to the governor, Hồ Chí Minh Square stands as a reminder of the historical bond between the two nations and also a source of inspiration for future collaboration.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi expressed his deep honour to attend the ceremony. He thanked the St. Petersburg administration for naming the square after President Hồ Chí Minh, and for unveiling it on the occasion of the leader's 135th birth anniversary and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

He noted that with the square’s inauguration, St. Petersburg now hosts a significant memorial complex dedicated to Hồ Chí Minh, including a statue, a street named after him since 1978, and a museum space at Secondary School No. 488 near the square. These, he said, demonstrate the deep affection and respect the Russian people have for the Vietnamese leader and the value they place on the two nations’ traditional friendship.

Following the inauguration, Ly visited School No. 488, which features a prominent Hồ Chí Minh museum space. She gifted the school a bust of Hồ Chí Minh, a book titled “President Hồ Chí Minh and the Việt Nam – Russia Friendship”, a model of the simple stilt house where he once lived and worked, and commemorative badges featuring his image.

She encouraged the students to study well and praised the teachers for their dedication, expressing her hope that one day, a school in St. Petersburg will bear the name of the revered leader as this city was the first place in the Soviet Russia he set foot in – in 1923 – during his journey for national salvation.

Also on July 29, the Vietnamese People Association in St. Petersburg was officially granted legal status by the city’s authority, which marks a significant step in strengthening the association’s role in local life. A cooperation agreement was also signed to support Vietnamese citizens, preserve cultural identity, and further foster Việt Nam – Russia relations. — VNA/VNS