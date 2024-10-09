Philippine pop group BINI gets nomination for Best Asia Act at MTV Europe Music Awards 2024

MANILA — BINI consisting of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena - has been nominated for Best Asia Act at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), their first time to be recognised by the awards giving body.

The girl group’s nomination was announced by MTV on October 8, and was confirmed by BINI’s social media platforms on the same day.

“Starting off the EMA season with the Best Asia Nominee For 2024: [Philippine flag emoji] @bini_ph,” the post read.

BINI will be up against K-pop girl group ILLIT, J-pop girl group Sakurazaka46, Indonesian singer-songwriter Mahalini, and Malaysian band Masdo for the award.

The winner will be decided through fan votes on MTV EMA’s official website and will run until November 6. Ten votes per day will be counted by the site.

The past year has been a memorable year for BINI as it marked their rise to superstardom. The eight-member girl group also bagged several nominations at the MYX Music Awards 2024, 16th Star Awards for Music, Awit Awards 2024, and BreakTudo Awards 2024, to name a few.

BINI is also the only Filipino to be included in the Grammys’ “12 Rising Girl Groups to Know Now” list. They were also the first PH-based act to perform at KCON LA 2024 in July 2024.

The girl group dropped the “Binimo remix” of their hit song Cherry on Top which included Indonesian singer Agnes Mo. The first chapter of their docuseries was released in September 2024, which covered their career wins and pains under the backdrop of their BINIverse concert.

BINI debuted in June 2021 with the single Born To Win. The female octet is best known for their hit songs Pantropiko, Salamin, Salamin, Karera, Lagi, I Feel Good, Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi, and Cherry on Top, to name a few.

The 2024 MTV EMA will be held on November 10 (November 11, Philippine time) at Manchester’s Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom. — Philippine Daily Inquirer/ ANN