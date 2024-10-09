Interactive exhibition about Hà Nội’s liberation day attracts visitors

HÀ NỘI — Tourists and Hà Nội local residents will have chance to take part and witness the city’s historical moment when Vietnamese soldiers took control of Hà Nội on October 10, 1954 thanks to an interactive exhibition that has been launched today (October 9) by the Nhân Dân (People) newspaper.

Named after the capital city’s iconic landmark – the Hà Nội Flag Tower - the exhibition has recreated vivid images of ten important milestones in the process of liberating Hà Nội by the Vietnamese army and people in October 1954.

Visitors will have chance to immerse themselves in the historical army's march towards Hà Nội through mixed reality technology – a combination of real and virtual mages creating a new simulated environment.

With augmented reality (AR) glasses, users can experience stunning images of Hà Nội, including Sword Lake, the Temple of Literature, the One Pillar Pagoda, Long Biên Bridge and the famed Opera House – in a 3D space - similar to viewing the scenic spots in real life.

The Nhân Dân newspaper has also launched the project Mỗi Người Một Mảnh Ghép (Each Person, One Puzzle Piece) which invites readers to send their own photos to create a large scale representation of the Hà Nội Flag Tower. Readers will use the provided code to locate their photo within the large image, which will be unveiled tomorrow, October 10.

Additionally, a special supplement is being distributed for free to readers.

This edition includes a page showing an image and story of the Hà Nội Flag Tower and a page for a cut-and-paste sample. Readers can assemble the Flag Tower model and interact with it through QR codes, each offering extended content and linking to other projects within the Nhân Dân newspaper ecosystem.

The interactive exhibition Hà Nội Flag Tower opens to public till October 13 at the headquarters of Nhân Dân newspaper, 71 Hàng Trống Street, Hà Nội. — VNS