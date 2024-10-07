Politics & Law
Flying the flag for Liberation Day

October 07, 2024 - 17:45
A series of cultural events are taking place in the Old Quarter to remind people of the glorious Liberation Day 70 years ago on October 10, 1954, when Việt Minh soldiers marched into the capital to take the power from the French. Let’s go around and have a look!

Life & Style

Girl with depression and constipation

Up to the age of 12 Hương she was a lively girl full of energy. However, at 13 her parents noticed that she was often in a depressed mood, avoided friends and often said she was tired and freezing despite the hot weather. She also complained of constant constipation, as well as joint and muscle pain.
Life & Style

Memories of Hà Nội

This photo essay will take you on a journey through time, reflecting on the extraordinary evolution of the nation's heart - Hà Nội - and its rich and storied history.

