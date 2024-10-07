Politics & Law
Traditional Vietnamese music, arts shine among French-speaking nations

October 07, 2024 - 10:38
An art programme featuring Việt Nam's unique traditional music and culture was held at the Francophone Village on October 5 as part of the activities on the sidelines of the 19th Francophonie Summit in Paris.

 

In Việt Nam's exhibition area, visitors has a chance to print Đông Hồ folk woodcut paintings. VNA/VNS Photo 

The event attracts large crowds of audiences, showcasing Việt Nam's image prominently within the community of French-speaking countries.

The event attracts large crowds of audiences, showcasing Việt Nam's image prominently within the community of French-speaking countries.

The arts of quan họ (love duet) singing and chầu văn (ceremonial singing), folk songs, folk dances imbued with the worship of Mother Goddesses, and traditional musical instruments of Việt Nam were introduced at the event, creating a special art programme that received endless applause from the audience.

In Việt Nam's exhibition area, visitors had a chance to print Đông Hồ folk woodcut paintings -  the famous folk art that Việt Nam is seeking UNESCO's recognition as an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

Taking place from October 2 - 6, the Francophone Village serves as a venue for exchanging and exploring cultures within the French-speaking nations.

With over 60 booths, the event attracted  the participation from dozens of French-speaking countries from around the world, allowing attendees to engage in and discover cultural diversity through activities and performances that highlight the creativity and artistic expression of all five continents. VNA/VNS

