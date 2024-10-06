Memories of Hà Nội

The capital of Việt Nam, Hà Nội, has over the past 70 years undergone a remarkable transformation, marked by changes in its economy, culture, infrastructure, and the lives of its people.

Known as "The City for Peace", Hà Nội continues to progress, yet for its residents, memories of simple living times, bravery against wars, and pride remain deeply ingrained. The traditions and unique atmosphere that define Hà Nội continue to live on.

This photo essay will take you on a journey through time, reflecting on the extraordinary evolution of the nation's heart - Hà Nội - and its rich and storied history.