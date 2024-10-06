Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Memories of Hà Nội

October 06, 2024 - 08:00
This photo essay will take you on a journey through time, reflecting on the extraordinary evolution of the nation's heart - Hà Nội - and its rich and storied history.

The capital of Việt Nam, Hà Nội, has over the past 70 years undergone a remarkable transformation, marked by changes in its economy, culture, infrastructure, and the lives of its people.

Known as "The City for Peace", Hà Nội continues to progress, yet for its residents, memories of simple living times, bravery against wars, and pride remain deeply ingrained. The traditions and unique atmosphere that define Hà Nội continue to live on.

CLEAR BLUE SKIES:A panoramic view of Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
DIFFERENT ERA: A panoramic view of Hoàn Kiếm Lake during the late 1970s.VNA/VNS Photo Văn Phúc
RAISING THE FLAG: A soldier placing the flag atop Long Biên Bridge (L) and Long Biên Bridge today (R). VNA/ VNS File Photo/ Minh Quyết
HISTORIC TIMES: Hà Nội Opera House during the launch ceremony of the Military Committee in October 1954 (L) and Hà Nội Opera House nowadays (R). VNA/VNS File Photo /Minh Quyết
The tram in Hà Nội in Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street, 1979. Photo Thomas Billhardt
The tram system was abolished in 1991 after 100 years of service. 30 years later, electric trains returned to the capital in the form of the modern Cát Linh - Hà Đông elevated mass transit line. VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh
Hàng Đào intersection in 1960. VNA/VNS Photo
Hàng Đào intersection now. VNS Photo Anh Đức
Top: Old Đồng Xuân Market in Hà Nội, with five arches and sophisticated French architecture. Bottom: Đồng Xuân Market nowadays only has three arches after remodification in 1990. VNA/VNS File Photo/ Minh Quyết
A rally by Hà Nội students and teachers welcoming the new school year. VNA/VNS File Photo
In the same intersection of Tràng Tiền - Hàng Bài, a group of Hồ Chí Minh Young Pioneers getting ready for a performance. VNS Photo Anh Đức
Hà Nội's street markets during Tết in the 60s. VNA/VNS File Photo
The Đồng Xuân Street flower market during Tết 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hoà

