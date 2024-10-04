Electric string quartet BOND to perform in Vietnamese áo dài

HÀ NỘI – Music can connect hearts and help in healing... That was the message from electric string quartet BOND ahead of their concert in Hà Nội tomorrow night (Saturday).

The all-women group met with local media to discuss their concert with all ticket proceeds donated to support those affected by the recent Typhoon Yagi.

Their press conference began with a moving video clip revealing the devastation caused by the super typhoon, highlighting the damage to property and the human losses suffered.

“Although we were aware of the typhoon and saw videos and images on the news back in the UK, seeing many of these images and clips here for the first time is truly heartbreaking,” said band member Elspeth Hanson.

“We send our love and stand with everyone affected by the typhoon across all provinces. We are truly happy that this concert will support those impacted by this natural disaster. Although it’s a small gesture, we hope it helps in some way.”

The quartet have performed in Việt Nam twice, in 2015 and 2016, but it will be the first time the four talented musicians play for charity.

Cello player Gay-Yee Westerhoff said all of their concerts are different, but are always “fresh and energetic”.

“The repertoire will also feature some new tracks,” she added.

The group will perform on stage wearing traditional Vietnamese áo dài.

"Vietnamese women look very charming in their attire, so we truly hope to perform while wearing your national dress áo dài," said Tanis David, first violinist.

About 5,000 people are expected to attend the concert, BOND Live in Vietnam, at the National Convention Hall.

It is the second in a ‘Good Morning Việt Nam’ series – an annual charity project that has been held by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper in collaboration with the IB Group, a specialist in international events.

According to Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and Deputy Head of the Central Committee's Publicity and Education Commission Lê Quốc Minh, VNĐ2 billion (approximately US$81,000) from the ticket proceeds will be donated to the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee to support those affected by Typhoon Yagi.

The BOND quartet will also participate in a video clip to promote Vietnamese tourism. Producers, Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and IB Group, have not disclosed details about the location and script, wanting to keep it a surprise.

“Due to their hectic schedule, they can spend only one day and a half filming before flying back to the UK on Tuesday night (October 8),” said Editor-in-Chief Minh.

Last year, the ‘Good Morning Việt Nam’ project was inaugurated by a concert by Kenny G, one of the best-selling instrumental artists of all time. The Grammy award-winning saxophonist also joined in a music video, which features several famous sightseeing spots in Hà Nội, including Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Long Biên Bridge, Temple of Literature and Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. VNS

