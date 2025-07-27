Thanh Tài: A voice of folk music

With a powerful and emotional voice, Thanh Tài has gained widespread recognition over the past decade. The singer has established himself as a prominent figure, capturing the hearts of many fans. Currently, he works at the Military Song and Dance Theatre and has recently released the MV Chấp chới sông Lam (The Glittering Lam River), which features folk-inspired music. In a conversation with Vân Khánh, Tài shares his thoughts on various aspects of his career.

Inner Sanctum: Known as a singer with many music videos exceeding a million views, how do you feel about the audience's reception towards yourself?

Nothing is more precious than the love of the audience. Each view, each compliment, and each emotional gaze from listeners serves as motivation for me to continue my dedication to music. I am truly happy to sing and preserve the essence of my homeland in every song I perform.

Being able to connect with those who love folk music is incredibly fulfilling. The journey into the arts is indeed arduous, filled with challenges, but my passion for folk music has been my guiding light, helping me navigate through difficulties and emerge stronger.

Inner Sanctum: With your beautiful, bright, and deep voice, how have you revitalised songs about Nghệ An and lyrical homeland songs?

I don’t aim to refresh, but rather to add fire to what is already beautiful. My voice serves as a bridge between traditional folk material and modern expression, allowing young people to feel the emotions embedded in folk songs.

The central province of Nghệ An is not just my homeland, it’s an endless source of inspiration for my music. I sing with the heart of someone far from home, enabling listeners to see themselves in my music and feel a connection to their roots. When I perform works that carry the essence of folk music from Nghệ An, I immerse myself in the truest emotions, creating a genuine experience for my audience.

Inner Sanctum: Many young singers pursue contemporary music that easily creates hits, while you have chosen to persist with folk music. What motivates you?

Folk music represents the soul of our nation and the voice of our ancestors. I chose this path to preserve our spiritual heritage, ensuring that younger generations do not forget their roots. It’s not that I don’t appreciate contemporary music, I simply believe that true music can only touch hearts when it maintains the essence of our homeland.

Everyone has their own artistic path, I am particularly passionate about the folk songs of Nghệ An because they are an intrinsic part of my identity and cultural background.

Inner Sanctum: Your presentation of revolutionary lyrical songs is also distinctive. How do you create such a deep impression?

When I sing revolutionary music, I channel the memories of soldiers and the longing of those far from home. Each patriotic song is not just a melody; it embodies pieces of history, filled with the blood and tears of our ancestors.

I don’t sing solely with technique; I sing with the heart of a soldier, making my voice a tribute to their silent sacrifices. When I perform songs about my homeland, I feel immense happiness and pride, as I contribute my voice to the love for my country. This connection to history and emotion is what makes my performances resonate deeply with audiences.

Inner Sanctum: When you duet with singers like Thanh Quý and Hà Quỳnh Như, what common traits do you see in artists passionate about folk and lyrical music?

We share an unlimited love for our homeland. Despite our different voices and styles, we have a shared heart that resonates with the beauty of rice fields, rivers and the lullabies of our grandmothers and mothers.

This connection forms an invisible thread that binds grassroots artists together. We often find ourselves inspired by the same themes and emotions, which enriches our collaborations and performances.

Inner Sanctum: After more than 10 years in the arts and achieving much success, what message do you want to convey to young people wanting to pursue this artistic path?

My advice is to love music sincerely and not to forget your roots for the sake of fame. True art doesn’t need to be ostentatious, it requires patience, humility, and a heart that listens.

If you have a genuine passion for music, walk with true feelings - because only true love can touch other hearts. It’s important to stay grounded and remember the cultural heritage that shapes our artistic expression.

Inner Sanctum: Your music video “Chấp chới sông Lam” has just been released and received high praise. What are your plans following this release?

I will continue my journey to spread the love of folk music with a new album focused on my homeland, along with charity programmes aimed at helping people in remote areas. In particular, I am nurturing a project that combines folk music with modern sounds, demonstrating to the younger generation that tradition is never outdated.

I hope my endeavours will foster a deeper love for one’s homeland and roots. Each person's roots are their homeland, and music about one’s homeland serves as an anchor, representing the deepest love that needs nurturing and cherishing. VNS