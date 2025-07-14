Singing with soul: Thanh Thụy’s revival of old hits

Season 1 of Talent Rendezvous has wrapped up, with singer Nguyễn Thanh Thụy crowned the winner. In this exclusive interview, Thụy opens up about his emotional journey, memorable moments during the competition and his dream to revive Vietnamese classics for a new generation.

Inner Sanctum: Congratulations on winning Talent Rendezvous! What was the first emotion that hit you when your name was called?

Even now, I still feel overwhelmed by the emotions of the grand finale. The memories are vivid – the stage lights, the applause, the warm hugs and the teary-eyed smiles. I'm still floating in joy and happiness, grateful to have stood on that stage with all my passion and to have met and shared this journey with so many wonderful people.

Inner Sanctum: What was the most stressful moment for you during the competition, and how did you overcome it?

Episode 3 was by far the toughest challenge. I had to perform Còn Thương Rau Đắng Mọc Sau Hè, a song with strong folk influences. I drew it randomly and, in hindsight, I was a bit too daring – maybe even overconfident.

I quickly realised I was struggling with pronunciation, the nuanced vocal ornaments, and the signature vibrato of Southern folk music.

I tried many ways to reinterpret the song, but couldn’t quite capture its spirit. On the day of the performance, I carried a very negative energy, constantly worrying about what to sing, how to sing it and how to bring it to life. It was a real mental hurdle.

Inner Sanctum: Which performance do you consider a turning point in your journey on the contest?

The turning point came in Episode 4 when I did a duet with Ni Ni – a voice I greatly admire. I set aside all sense of competition and worked wholeheartedly with her to create the most engaging and heartfelt performance.

To me, a great duet is about mutual understanding, genuine collaboration, and the ability to move the audience together. If one voice overshadows the other, the magic is lost. That duet gave me a boost in confidence. I truly felt like myself again from that point on.

Inner Sanctum: Do you have any foreign idols or artists you look up to and hope to learn from in the world of music?

I listen to a wide range of genres, so I admire many artists. Vocally, I look up to Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, and Brian McKnight. For guitar, my idols include George Benson, Eric Johnson and Chuck Loeb. And when it comes to piano and keyboard, Bob James and George Duke are my go-to inspirations.

These artists have always been the blueprint for the kind of versatile musician I aspire to become.

Inner Sanctum: How has participating in Talent Rendezvous helped you grow, both professionally and personally?

I’ve learned so much, not only from the programme but also from the other 11 contestants. Each of them brought something unique to the table, and I’ve taken away invaluable lessons from their artistry.

The contest has helped me mature in many ways: from working more professionally, owning the stage, to listening and absorbing constructive feedback from the judges. It’s shaped the way I think about art – and about life, communication and relationships.

My most unforgettable memory is when all 12 contestants performed the show’s theme song. That opening performance, and later closing the finale together, was deeply emotional. It was a beautiful, full-circle moment I’ll always cherish.

Inner Sanctum: Your performance style is often described as “artistic”. Was that a deliberate image you crafted, or did it come naturally?

I have an immense love for music in all its forms. I enjoy listening to everything from orchestral pieces to jazz, funk, rock, hip hop, and Latin. That’s why I believe my artistic energy is completely natural. I feel most like myself when I’m immersed in music. Authenticity is the key to connecting with the audience.

Inner Sanctum: As the winner, new opportunities are bound to come. Do you have specific plans after the show, or even long-term goals?

Right now, my band in HCM City is working on a project we’ve been nurturing for a long time: an album featuring iconic Vietnamese songs that hold deep nostalgic value across generations. But we're reimagining them with modern musical colours – blending global influences like funk, Latin, jazz, city pop, and hip hop.

These are styles I experimented with during the contest and received positive feedback for. My goal is to create a sense of both familiarity and freshness – to breathe new life into classic songs and make them more relatable to younger audiences.

I also hope to collaborate with talented music producers to continue releasing high-quality, original and uniquely personal music.

Inner Sanctum: Do you have any advice for young aspiring singers about training, mindset or how to approach competitions?

I’ve always said my path into singing wasn’t easy. I used to struggle with vocal range limitations and received a lot of remarks from teachers and senior colleagues. But when I got into the HCM City Conservatory of Music, I committed to intensive training and learning for a long time.

I see myself as someone who can perhaps pass on a bit of inspiration to others walking a similar path. One quote from Ella Fitzgerald that I hold close to heart is “The only way to improve your singing is to sing more.”

When I joined the competition, I brought a calm and open heart – I just wanted to share positive musical energy with everyone. That was the most important thing for me.

Inner Sanctum: Lastly, if you could send one message to your fans, what would it be?

I sincerely thank every single audience member who has followed and supported me throughout the contest. I’m deeply grateful to Talent Rendezvous and its entire team for creating a fair, inspiring and artistically balanced platform.

And I promise this is just the beginning. I’ll continue to dedicate myself to creating thoughtful, polished and diverse musical works, and I hope to share them with you all soon. VNS