Community engagement preserves heritage

Việt Nam takes pride in its UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites, encompassing both cultural and distinctive natural heritage. However, the challenge of preserving and promoting these heritage values has grown increasingly urgent in the fast-changing realities of modern life. Thanh Nga speaks with Bùi Hoài Sơn, PhD, full-time member of the Committee of Culture and Education in Việt Nam's National Assembly, about how to enhance community involvement in heritage conservation.

Inner Sanctum: Why has preserving and promoting heritage values become an urgent issue today?

Heritage encompasses more than ancient architecture, folk songs, and customs; it embodies the soul, historical memory, and core identity of the nation. Each heritage site acts as a witness to history and a language that connects present and future generations to the past, helping foster national pride and aspirations.

In our contemporary world, globalisation and rapid urbanisation place immense pressure on these values. Ancient structures are dwarfed by modern skyscrapers, traditional cultural spaces are shrinking amidst urban hustle, and rituals are often commercialised in response to tourism demands.

Moreover, climate change and natural disasters threaten natural heritage, from coral reefs to ancient forests. These challenges make conservation not just a matter of protection, but also a strategic necessity for sustainable long-term development.

Internationally, many countries recognise heritage as a valuable resource for development. They maintain robust legal frameworks supporting community involvement in protecting and enhancing heritage, while balancing heritage conservation and development needs.

For Việt Nam, as it integrates more deeply into the global community, addressing heritage conservation becomes even more critical. Failing to act could result in the loss of invaluable resources left by our ancestors, while successful preservation can strengthen national identity.

Inner Sanctum: What solutions have localities implemented to preserve heritage, particularly those involving community engagement?

Vietnamese localities increasingly acknowledge that heritage preservation cannot solely rely on government efforts; it requires active community participation. Solutions have emerged that promote broader involvement by integrating scientific methods, technology, and traditional values.

Local governments have focused on raising community awareness. In Đà Nẵng, home to the UNESCO world heritage sites of Hội An and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, the Government has implemented heritage education programmes in local schools.

These initiatives engage students with hands-on experiences, fostering a sense of connection and responsibility towards their cultural heritage. Hội An further promotes this idea through vehicle-free street days, inviting both locals and tourists to appreciate the town’s preserved environment.

In Huế, conservation efforts are intertwined with traditional festivals, royal arts, and local cuisine. Residents actively participate in tourism services, from guiding visitors to performing royal court music. This involvement creates jobs and empowers locals to recognise their role as heritage stewards.

Additionally, the integration of digital technology has emerged as a modern trend in conservation efforts. Several Vietnamese museums and heritage sites are digitising artefacts, creating virtual experiences, and employing virtual reality to enhance access for the public. This approach not only makes heritage more accessible but also provides valuable resources for education and tourism development.

Overall, local solutions are trending towards a partnership model with the community at the heart of heritage preservation. When equipped with knowledge, resources, and a share in the benefits, communities can maintain these cultural treasures sustainably and pass their values on to future generations.

Inner Sanctum: How does the community benefit from the preservation and promotion of heritage values?

The community stands to gain the most from effective heritage preservation and promotion. The benefits extend beyond material gains to enrich spiritual life, cultural identity, and community pride.

First, heritage preservation can lead to increased livelihood opportunities. When festivals are celebrated authentically, sites are restored to their historic values, or craft villages gain exposure, local residents benefit from new job opportunities.

Services linked to heritage, such as tour guiding, homestay accommodations, and local handicrafts, provide new income streams and help families escape poverty. In Hội An, many families thrive as cultural ambassadors, welcoming tourists while selling traditional crafts and cuisine.

Second, communities experience an increase in pride and status. When a heritage site is recognised by UNESCO, it’s not only a national honour but also a point of pride for locals who have safeguarded that value through generations. For instance, the Thai ethnic communities in Nghệ An and Sơn La take pride in their traditional gong culture and folk festivals, contributing to a global appreciation of their heritage.

Furthermore, heritage fosters community cohesion and enhances social ethics. Participating in conservation efforts allows people to engage with one another, share experiences, and strengthen communal bonds.

Festivals and traditional rituals serve not only as spiritual occasions but also as platforms for building solidarity. UNESCO recognises that intangible cultural heritage acts as a means of maintaining collective memory and moral education for younger generations.

Communities also gain intangible benefits, such as knowledge, skills, and creativity. Engaging in heritage conservation introduces locals to sustainable tourism practices and event management, enriching their capacities. Honouring master folk singers and artisans helps elevate their profiles while inspiring the community to develop traditional crafts in contemporary contexts.

Inner Sanctum: What challenges do you see in attracting community participation in heritage conservation?

While communities are vital to conservation efforts, engaging them in meaningful ways remains a significant challenge.

First, many individuals lack a complete understanding of the importance of heritage. In some areas, heritage is viewed primarily as a burden, something to sacrifice for urban development or economic gain. This short-sighted perspective leads to violations of relics and the erosion of traditional customs. Without recognising the connection between heritage and their lives, gaining their cooperation for preservation efforts becomes difficult.

Second, the distribution of benefits from heritage exploitation is often unequal, fostering a "beneficiaries versus sufferers" mentality. Often, businesses profit from heritage tourism while local communities receive little in return. This disparity can create disconnection, dampening enthusiasm for preservation efforts.

Moreover, community resources for conservation are limited. Many folk art performers and traditional craftsmen struggle financially and lack adequate support. Intangible heritages risk disappearing as younger generations show less interest in carrying on traditional skills, partly due to the lack of economic stability within these professions. Communities in remote areas often prioritise immediate livelihood needs over conservation efforts.

Modern societal shifts also pose challenges. Today’s youth have myriad options for education, entertainment, and careers, leaving them less time to engage with festivals, craft practices, or traditional customs. As lifestyles evolve, heritage risks losing its transmission pathways. Without innovative, engaging methods, attracting younger generations to participate becomes increasingly complicated.

These challenges underscore that attracting community participation in heritage conservation requires more than calls to action; it demands concrete benefits and targeted support for the people.

Inner Sanctum: What policies should be improved or proposed to increase community participation in heritage conservation?

To boost community engagement in heritage conservation, policies must be fundamentally people-centred, viewing local populations as active participants rather than mere beneficiaries. When individuals recognise their rights, responsibilities, and pride related to heritage, they will engage proactively.

A fair and transparent benefit-sharing mechanism is essential. When heritage sites are utilised for tourism or development, local communities should reap the rewards. Allocating portions of revenue to support festivals, traditional crafts, or essential infrastructure will bolster community motivation and solidify their role as custodians.

Supporting master folk singers and artisans is crucial. Proper compensation mechanisms can raise their livelihood while demonstrating that dedication to heritage can be a respected and fruitful career path.

Education and outreach about heritage should be prioritised. Informing younger generations that heritage connects past traditions with future opportunities will encourage active involvement.

Schools, museums, and cultural centres should develop interactive programmes to foster appreciation for heritage. Utilising modern media and social networks can help tell compelling stories, making it relevant in contemporary contexts.

The community should be empowered in heritage management decisions. Local voices should be involved in organising festivals, preserving craft villages, and managing tourism.

In short, policies should shift from merely calling for participation to empowering communities, ensuring benefits, and fostering pride. Only then will heritage truly become a collective asset that communities cherish, protect, and promote, paving the way for a brighter future built on a rich and glorious past. VNS