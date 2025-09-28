PeaceTrees Vietnam's 30-year path of war healing

This year marks PeaceTrees Vietnam’s 30th year of tireless endeavours in its humanitarian mission to clear unexploded ordnance in the heavily bombarded Quảng Trị Province. Its Executive Director Claire Yunker talks with Việt Nam News about the group's humanitarian activities.

Inner Sanctum: What have been the key milestones of PeaceTrees Vietnam in Quảng Trị over the past 30 years?

PeaceTrees Vietnam (PTVN) was the first US-based NGO permitted to work in Việt Nam to address the dangers of wartime explosives. Founded in 1995, PTVN began operations in January 1996, led by co-founders Jerilyn Brusseau and her husband, Danaan Parry.

In 2005, PTVN received its first major grant from the US State Department’s Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement to clear landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Quảng Trị. This support has continued and expanded over time, including funding for clearance in neighbouring provinces such as Quảng Bình, Thừa Thiên Huế (Huế City now), and Quảng Ngãi.

Over 30 years, PTVN has cleared more than 46 million square metres of contaminated land, returning safe farmland to local communities, and safely destroyed over 157,000 items of unexploded ordnance, including bombs and landmines.

It has benefited more than 350,000 residents through clearance operations, while providing mine risk education for more than 230,000 people, mostly children.

The organisation has built 24 classrooms and kindergartens, reaching 6,400 children in remote and ethnic minority communities. Two community centres, 100 family homes, and 12 libraries have been built, while awarding over 4,200 scholarships to disadvantaged children, especially girls and children of UXO victims.

We welcomed around 1,280 volunteers, sponsors and diplomats to Việt Nam through exchange programmes, and planted more than 50,000 trees on land once contaminated by the explosive remnants of war.

Inner Sanctum: What is the meaning behind the name of the organisation?

The inspiration for PeaceTrees Vietnam began well before it was founded. It can be traced back to 1969, when Jerilyn’s family received word that her younger brother, an American pilot, had been killed after his helicopter was shot down. From this personal loss grew a vision of healing, reconciliation and friendship between the people of Việt Nam and the United States.

In 1996, after visiting Việt Nam, Jerilyn, Danaan, and their friends and family formally established PTVN to build bridges of trust and friendship between the two nations. One of their most meaningful symbols of renewal is the tree planting programme, which takes place on land cleared of bombs and landmines.

Inner Sanctum: What are the difficulties and advantages for PTVN during the operation of the humanitarian activities in Quảng Trị?

Unlike many international NGOs, PTVN is unique in being fully staffed by Vietnamese professionals. Today, the organisation has 345 staff members who are deeply connected with the communities they serve.

Our greatest challenge is the sheer scale of contamination. Quảng Trị remains one of the most heavily bombed provinces in the world. UXO clearance is only the first step. To support communities fully, we also invest in education, nutrition, and livelihood projects for ethnic minority women and families affected by war.

Fortunately, we have received steady support from both the US Government and local Vietnamese authorities, as well as countless individual donors and families in the US and beyond. These partnerships make our work possible.

Inner Sanctum: What has been the biggest achievement during this 30-year humanitarian course in Việt Nam?

It has been a long journey for PeaceTrees Vietnam, one that closely reflects the evolving relationship and partnership between the United States and Việt Nam. What began as a small organisation with only a handful of staff has grown into a team of hundreds of dedicated Vietnamese professionals who lead all aspects of our operations and continuously strengthen our technical expertise.

Over the past three decades, PeaceTrees’ programmes and projects have been recognised by the central government, local authorities, and communities alike. Among our most meaningful achievements is the creation of safe living environments and stable farmland for families, where children can attend school without fear and enjoy better access to education and nutrition. Communities are not only safer but also more resilient, with significantly fewer accidents caused by landmines, bombs, and UXO.

Perhaps most importantly, we have witnessed remarkable progress in the relationship between the Vietnamese and American people, as well as the broader, multidimensional partnership between our two nations.

Inner Sanctum: What is in the future for PTVN?

Building on 30 years of successful operations in Quảng Trị and across Việt Nam, we are committed to expanding our support for local governments and communities in central Việt Nam and in other provinces still affected by the consequences of war.

Our priority in the years ahead is to leverage our proven expertise in mine and bomb clearance, together with our experience in community development, to design and implement targeted programmes that maximise safety, strengthen resilience, and promote long-term stability.

Guided by three decades of learning, we will continue to set clear, evidence-based priorities that deliver measurable impact for the communities we serve. Above all, we remain inspired by the vision of a future where families can thrive in safety, children can grow without fear and former battlefields are transformed into places of peace and opportunity. VNS