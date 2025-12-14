Carrying the weight of a hero

Honoured for his deeply moving portrayal of a Quảng Trị soldier in the award-winning war film Red Rain, actor Phương Nam continues to carry the spirit of his character long after filming ended. Tạ, rough but loyal, fearless but tender with his comrades, became more than a role – he became a companion in memory, courage and sacrifice during the 81-day battle to defend the ancient citadel in 1972.

Red Rain is a powerful reminder that Vietnamese cinema can tell stories that are painful and poetic, yet profoundly human. And for Phương Nam, the film did more than earn a Best Supporting Actor award – it reshaped his view of history, duty and love. Mai Châm talked with Nam about the man behind the uniform and the journey ahead.

Inner Sanctum: The moment your name was called for Best Supporting Actor – what was the first thing you thought of?

I believe all those small successes today stem from the role of Platoon Commander Tạ. I’ve always said it was destiny that brought Tạ to me. After shooting wrapped, each night I would see a figure in my dreams: a man in uniform on the battlefront, caring for his comrades.

At that moment, I knew it was Tạ. Even when they announced the award, I felt he was there listening. Standing on stage, I whispered to him: “Congratulations, Tạ – and thank you for this gift.”

Inner Sanctum: Many viewers say that although Red Rain is a big ensemble film, your character overshadowed even the central role. How do you see that reaction?

Every viewer has their own way of feeling – I respect that. All I did was give 200 per cent to Tạ, hoping Red Rain would be an outstanding film, and that Tạ would represent the heroes from Thanh Hóa region, including my grandfather. I hope audiences will love him. But the Golden Lotus Award wasn’t just mine; it belongs to the whole team, not only an individual.

Inner Sanctum: If you could turn back time and talk to your younger self – the one auditioning repeatedly and being rejected – what would you say?

I’d say thank you for not giving up, thank you for being yourself, and thank you for trying so hard to reach today’s success.

Inner Sanctum: You once said you were rejected for being “too handsome” to play Tạ. Can you tell us more?

Yes, at the audition I weighed 78kg, looked fair-skinned, with slick hair. I had just played a boxer in a previous film, so folks couldn’t picture me as a skinny, dark, bearded soldier like Tạ. Still, director Đặng Thái Huyền chose me. I felt a heavy responsibility: I worried I might disappoint her, or that I couldn’t shed Phương Nam to become Tạ.

Inner Sanctum: Are you concerned that the huge success of Tạ might cast a long shadow over your future roles?

At first I was concerned – that audiences might love Tạ so much they’d forget Phương Nam. But then I realised: as long as I keep giving my all, I can do it. I’m happy because I tried my best, not simply because I got a result. As long as I can act, I’m satisfied.

Inner Sanctum: Now that you have a name, are you aiming solely for leading roles, or would you take supporting roles again?

For me, whether a role is a lead or a supporting part doesn’t matter. What matters is how I bring that character to life. If the director gives me a character with a soul, I’ll treat it like I’m playing someone’s entire life. It’s not about proving I can be a lead, but about living truthfully for the character.

Inner Sanctum: What will guide your future choices in scripts and character development?

Honestly, whenever I get an offer from a producer or director, I’m happy. What matters is having enough time to understand and embody the character. Every role is worth trying, worth giving my best and worth living fully.

Inner Sanctum: Are there any projects you are working on but haven’t announced yet?

After Red Rain, I took part in a horror film titled Cuốc Xe Âm Phủ (tentative translation: Hell-Ride). I was also accepted to voice the lead character in a Taiwanese film titled 96 Phút Sinh Tử (96 Minutes).

Moreover, I’m preparing for a new feature film in which I’ll speak in a Southern accent – that means a lot of dialect work, and I need to gain 15kg and build muscle in two months. Sometimes I feel like a balloon being inflated and deflated constantly because of the weight changes.

Inner Sanctum: You’re known as a family man. How do you balance work and family, especially with a young daughter?

My first priority is being a good husband; second, being a good father – only then comes work. I remember during my first film with Đặng Thái Huyền, she joked: “In the morning, can you do a load of the kids’ laundry before going to set?”

Back then, I used to just show up, shoot, then leave because I wanted to be home with my daughter sooner. Now, I miss her terribly; it’s been half a month since I last saw her. Tomorrow my spouse and I will go home to see her.

Inner Sanctum: How does your family support you?

I’m very fortunate to have a wife like Yến Trịnh – someone who is in the same profession, understands the demands, and is decisive when needed. Our daughter, even at four years old, is really mature and her loving words motivate us.

No matter how many awards I win, I’m still just a father, a husband. Whenever my family needs me, I’ll be there. My schedule is always under my control, so I can balance work and family. VNS