Colonel Vũ Thị Hồng's journey from battlefield to pen

Colonel Vũ Thị Hồng, a distinguished writer and the former Head of the Army Women's Committee, embodies the spirit of resilience and compassion. Forged in the heart of the battlefield, she has worn many hats: journalist, author and advocate for women in the military. In this conversation with Lê Quốc Anh, Hồng reflects on the flames of memory, her unyielding spirit, and the ideals she passionately passes on to future generations.

Inner Sanctum: What circumstances shaped your decision to enter the battlefield?

I was born in 1950 in Bắc Ninh, but I grew up in Hà Nội. The turning point came in 1967 when I lost my father during a US bombing raid against North Việt Nam. At that time, I was just a first-year student in the Faculty of Literature at Hà Nội University. That profound loss ignited a fire within me, compelling me and three friends to volunteer for service and cross the Trường Sơn mountain range to join the battlefield in the South.

After a gruelling two-month march through rain, forests and rocky terrain, we finally reached Army Zone 5. There, I worked as a reporter for the Literature and Arts Magazine of the Liberation Army in the Central region, while also staying ready to take up arms whenever our base was under threat.

There were moments when I felt death was near, but my comrades saved me. Those formative years shaped me into a soldier who never retreated and gave me the life experiences that would later inspire my writing, journalism and advocacy for women.

Inner Sanctum: As a writer, how did you approach the task of recreating your memories of war?

I began writing later than many, but every word flowed from memories that remained vivid. My collections Xóm biển (Seaside Hamlet), Tiếng rừng (Sound of the Forest), Có một thời yêu (There Was a Time of Love), Trở lại là em (Come Back to You) and Mùa thu ở lại (Autumn Stays), along with my recent work Chạm vào ký ức (Touching Memories), all reflect that fiery time.

I have always strived for authenticity, avoiding embellishments or excessive sorrow. Critic Tôn Phương Lan observed I write with a calm demeanour, though beneath it lies intensity. My aim is simple: to express gratitude to my fallen comrades. I owe it to them to recount our shared memories. They sacrificed so much, and I am alive to tell our story -- this is my duty.

Inner Sanctum: Can you share a bit about your recent memoir 'Touching Memories'?

The character Thục in my memoir recounts her life and struggles in the Central region from 1972 until the war's end in 1975. The stories portray real people and events, told in a simple yet deeply human way. They paint an evocative picture of the soldier's experience amid hardship, sacrifice and loss.

While celebrating heroism and bravery, I also confront the darker aspects of human nature during wartime. These poignant stories often move readers to tears as they face the weight of sacrifices, yet they also underscore the profound gratitude we must feel for the peaceful lives we have today.

Inner Sanctum: After the battlefield, you became a book editor at the People's Army Publishing House. What stands out from that experience?

From 1976 to 1992, I worked at the Army Publishing House, editing nearly 160 books, including the first works by writers who emerged from the war, such as Chu Lai, Lê Lựu, Nguyễn Bảo and Khuất Quang Thụy. Although editing is a quieter role, I regarded it as a meaningful partnership with the authors.

I approached every word and every military detail with the utmost care, out of respect for both the author and the reader. Those years were invaluable in shaping my craft -- not only as an editor but also as a writer.

Inner Sanctum: You also served as the first Head of the Army Women's Committee. What were your thoughts during that time?

In 1993, following the Resolution of the First Military Women's Congress, I was appointed to lead the newly established Army Women's Committee. We started from scratch, and some people doubted us, saying that being a woman is already difficult; and being a female leader in the army would be even tougher. But I held firm to one belief: if you are a soldier, you must never retreat.

Together with my comrades, we revitalised kindergartens for soldiers' children, collaborated with educational institutions, and launched professional training for preschool teachers. We built playgrounds and recreational areas for children -- all stemming from genuine needs and heartfelt concerns. My ambitions were modest: I simply wanted to make a real impact.

Inner Sanctum: What is one of your most memorable experiences working with the Army's women?

I vividly recall 1994, when the title of Heroic Vietnamese Mother was posthumously awarded for the first time. The Army's Women's Committee organised activities to honour, visit, and care for these extraordinary mothers.

I can still picture us accompanying each mother to the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum to pay our respects, with the poignant strains of the song Heroic Vietnamese Mother by military musician An Thuyên echoing in the background. It was more than a duty -- it was a moment of deep companionship and reverence.

Inner Sanctum: What message do you want to convey to today’s younger generation?

I firmly believe that the cornerstone of life lies in one's ideals. Our generation fought valiantly for the Motherland. Today’s youth enjoy more opportunities but also face unique challenges. I often remind them: do not only ask what the Motherland has done for you, but reflect on what you have done for the Motherland.

Writers should approach their craft with sincerity and courage, and soldiers must live with responsibility and love. This is how we honour our roots while forging a sustainable future. VNS