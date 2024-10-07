Ketut Permata Juliastrid of Indonesia crowned Miss Cosmo 2024, Việt Nam enters Top 5

HCM CITY — Ketut Permata Juliastrid from Indonesia was crowned Miss Cosmo 2024 on Saturday (October 5) at the Saigon Riverside Park in HCM City.

Juliastrid triumphed over 55 other competitors for the coveted title, earning a cash prize exceeding VNĐ2 billion and numerous professional contracts.

Standing at 1.73 metres, Ketut Permata Juliastrid Sari, hailing from Bali, previously held the position of second runner-up in Miss Puteri Indonesia 2024.

She has expressed a great passion for fashion and has been an advocate for sustainable tourism for several years.

She is pursuing a degree in fashion design while also working as a professional model in her home country.

Vietnamese representative Bùi Xuân Hạnh achieved a commendable standing within the Top 5, alongside two other contestants from the US and Peru. She was also awarded for Best Evening Gown.

The top ten contestants are from a diverse array of countries and territories, including Việt Nam, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Cambodia, Thailand, the Dominican Republic, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Peru.

This year marks the inaugural hosting of the Miss Cosmo pageant in Việt Nam, featuring 55 contestants from over 50 countries and territories worldwide.

The coronation night featured a distinguished panel of judges, including former Miss Universe president Paula Shugart; Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie; and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Ambassador of Vietnam to the US, Phạm Quang Vinh, among others. — VNS