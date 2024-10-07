Female photographers honour traditional crafts

HCM CITY — Female photographers of the HCM City-based Hải Âu Club are displaying a photo collection depicting traditional craft villages in Việt Nam to celebrate its 34th anniversary and Việt Nam Women’s Day on October 20.

The “Nghề Thủ Công Truyền Thống” (Traditional Crafts) exhibition showcases 50 black-and-white photos taken by 26 members of the club, depicting unique moments and the delicate beauty of traditional craft villages across the country.

The works feature crafts such as silk weaving, embroidery, carving and ceramics, reflecting artisans' creativity and hard work, and the country’s historical and cultural values transferred through generations.

Highlighted works included Lồng Đèn Hội An (Making Lanterns in Hội An) by Nguyễn Thị Thu Ba, Nón Quai Thao (Weaving Flat Palm Hats) by Đặng Thị Kim Phương, and Đan Sọt Tre (Weaving Bamboo Baskets) by Nguyễn Thị Hồng Lân.

Nguyễn Hồng Nga, deputy head of the club, said the exhibition shows the artists’ gratitude to the artisans and craftsmen who have contributed to preserving and promoting traditional crafts.

On this occasion, the Hải Âu Club released a photo book titled Nghề Thủ Công Truyền Thống, consisting of 129 photos of craft villages taken through its field trips across Việt Nam.

Phan Thị Bích Hường, director of the HCM City Women’s Cultural House, said the photobook shows the club’s contribution to maintaining national cultural identity. It is also a valuable document for the young generation to learn and understand more about traditional cultural values.

Founded in October 1990, the Hải Âu Club consists of dozens of artists of all ages who work different jobs, but have a deep love for photography.

Its members are all affiliates of the HCM City Photography Association, and many of them have won international and local prizes.

Some of them hold the EFIAP (Excellence FIAP) title granted by The International Federation of Photographic Art for excellent photographers such as Đào Hoa Nữ, Nguyễn Hồng Nga and Đoàn Thi Thơ.

The club has organised more than 110 solo and group exhibitions at home and abroad, as well as released photo books.

The “Nghề Thủ Công Truyền Thống” (Traditional Crafts) exhibition remains open until October 18 at the Women’s Cultural House at 188-192-194 Lý Chính Thắng Street in District 3. — VNS