Home Life & Style

Phở festival helps promote Việt Nam – RoK culture exchange

October 07, 2024 - 16:27
A Việt Nam Phở Festival was held in Seoul on October 5 -6, aiming to further promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the people of Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The Phở Festival helps promote Việt Nam – RoK culture exchange. Photo Tuổi Trẻ Newspaper

SEOUL – A Việt Nam Phở Festival was held in Seoul on October 5 -6, aiming to further promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the people of Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The festival attracted a large crowd of Vietnamese expatriates, students living, studying and working in the RoK, and local people.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lê Thế Chữ, Editor-in-chief of Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) Newspaper - the event’s organiser, said highlighted the close ties between Việt Nam and the RoK, noting that Vietnamese and Korean culinary cultures also share many similarities.

According to Chữ, Vietnamese phở is no longer unfamiliar to Korean people. Phở is not only a signature dish in Vietnamese cuisine, but also embodies the essence and cultural values of Vietnamese cuisine.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ said nothing can connect the mutual understanding between the people of both countries faster than foods, with phở being the first dish that comes to mind.

The diplomat expressed his hope that through the festival, phở will not just remain a restaurant dish but become a familiar meal in RoK families.

Member of the RoK National Assembly Ko Min Jeong said he hopes through culinary and cultural events, the RoK – Việt Nam relations will further develop.

The festival offered a good chance for visitors to explore the history and culinary culture of Việt Nam; and understand more about the friendship, tourism and economic cooperation, diplomatic ties between the two nations. — VNA/VNS

pho South Korea

