Phở for thought

A recent Phở Festival has praised the long-tradition profession in Vân Cù Village, in the northern province of Nam Định. The village has been considered a fatherland of phở (beef noodles) as locals initiated the dish in the early 20th century. The authorities hope to seek national recognition of the local phở brand name as an intangible cultural heritage.
As one of the main activities at the event, the Xòe Thái Dance Festival was organised on March 17 at the provincial stadium, featuring hundreds of artists and attracting thousands of visitors to watch and cheer along.
Looneyestudio - Vinamatech, the organiser of the event, said that the performance will last for about 12 minutes, featuring 11 different images that honour the cultural beauty of the land and people of Bình Định.
The delegates emphasised that linkage and co-operation in tourism development are essential requirements for the growth of the tourism sector. Linking various regions helps in expanding the tourism space, promoting the unique strengths of each locality, and creating diverse and attractive tourism products.
Cloth-filtered coffee (also called "racket coffee" by some) is a special type of coffee found in HCM City. Utilising a reusable net filter, this style of coffee brewing is a long-standing tradition, well-loved by many Saigonese.
The festival demonstrates the great influence of Buddhism in social life. It also shows the traditional ethics of Vietnamese people, and commemorates the merits of the three monks who founded the Trúc Lâm Zen, a sect with a strong identity of Vietnamese culture; and gratitude for the great contributions of the first patriarch, King - Monk Trần Nhân Tông, to expel foreign invaders in the past.