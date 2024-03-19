Society
Phở for thought

March 19, 2024 - 15:52
A recent Phở Festival has praised the long-tradition profession in Vân Cù Village, in the northern province of Nam Định. The village has been considered a fatherland of phở (beef noodles) as locals initiated the dish in the early 20th century. The authorities hope to seek national recognition of the local phở brand name as an intangible cultural heritage.

