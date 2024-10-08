Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Việt Nam, France sign five-year cultural cooperation programme

October 08, 2024 - 16:47
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng has held talks with French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati in Paris, during which they signed a cultural cooperation programme between the two ministries for the 2024-2028 period, marking a new development in the Việt Nam - France partnership in this field.
An overview of the talks between Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng and French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati VNA/VNS Photo

Hùng expressed his pleasure at the activities that the two sides have carried out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and 10 years of the Việt Nam - France strategic partnership.

He said he hopes the talks will help promote bilateral cultural cooperation to a new height, optimising the two countries’ potential in heritage preservation and cultural industry development.

For her part, Dati highlighted the traditional historical relations between Việt Nam and France, calling cultural cooperation a bridge of friendship between the two peoples.

She suggested that the two sides implement intensive joint activities such as bringing famous sculptures from the Louvre and Versailles museums to Việt Nam for display.

The French minister also proposed promoting cooperation in the field of cinema through participation in each other's international film festivals.

Hùng agreed with the host minister’s proposals and underlined the potential for Vietnamese culture and tourism promotion through cinema. He told Dati about the project to build a National Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội, which is expected to put Việt Nam on the map of the global expo economy.

The signing of the programme is expected to lay the foundation for the two sides to effectively implement specific and practical activities in the field, while contributing to strengthening the Việt Nam - France strategic partnership. - VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Hà Nội in 3D

In a collaboration with People's Committee of Hoàn Kiếm District, archivists from the National Archives Centre launched a 3D online exhibition of Hà Nội Liberation Day to mark the 70th anniversary of the event.
Life & Style

Festival honours áo dài

The second annual Ao Dai Festival taking place over the weekend in Hanoi enhancing people’s pride in the national long dress. Various activities were organised with thousands of Vietnamese and foreigners in downtown Hà Nội. People both men and women are encouraged to wear ao dai throughout October. So what are you waiting for? Time to dress to impress!
Life & Style

Flying the flag for Liberation Day

A series of cultural events are taking place in the Old Quarter to remind people of the glorious Liberation Day 70 years ago on October 10, 1954, when Việt Minh soldiers marched into the capital to take the power from the French. Let’s go around and have a look!
Life & Style

Việt Nam seeks cinema development cooperation at Busan film festival

The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) in collaboration with relevant agencies inaugurated the Việt Nam – Đà Nẵng Film Festival (DANAFF) booth at the Asian Content & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on October 5, as part of the ongoing 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

