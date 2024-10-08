Việt Nam, France sign five-year cultural cooperation programme

PARIS – Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng has held talks with French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati in Paris, during which they signed a cultural cooperation programme between the two ministries for the 2024-2028 period, marking a new development in the Việt Nam - France partnership in this field.

Hùng expressed his pleasure at the activities that the two sides have carried out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and 10 years of the Việt Nam - France strategic partnership.

He said he hopes the talks will help promote bilateral cultural cooperation to a new height, optimising the two countries’ potential in heritage preservation and cultural industry development.

For her part, Dati highlighted the traditional historical relations between Việt Nam and France, calling cultural cooperation a bridge of friendship between the two peoples.

She suggested that the two sides implement intensive joint activities such as bringing famous sculptures from the Louvre and Versailles museums to Việt Nam for display.

The French minister also proposed promoting cooperation in the field of cinema through participation in each other's international film festivals.

Hùng agreed with the host minister’s proposals and underlined the potential for Vietnamese culture and tourism promotion through cinema. He told Dati about the project to build a National Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội, which is expected to put Việt Nam on the map of the global expo economy.

The signing of the programme is expected to lay the foundation for the two sides to effectively implement specific and practical activities in the field, while contributing to strengthening the Việt Nam - France strategic partnership. - VNA/VNS