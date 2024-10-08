Hà Nội in 3D

In a collaboration with People's Committee of Hoàn Kiếm District, archivists from the National Archives Centre launched a 3D online exhibition of Hà Nội Liberation Day to mark the 70th anniversary of the event.
The second annual Ao Dai Festival taking place over the weekend in Hanoi enhancing people’s pride in the national long dress. Various activities were organised with thousands of Vietnamese and foreigners in downtown Hà Nội. People both men and women are encouraged to wear ao dai throughout October. So what are you waiting for? Time to dress to impress!
A series of cultural events are taking place in the Old Quarter to remind people of the glorious Liberation Day 70 years ago on October 10, 1954, when Việt Minh soldiers marched into the capital to take the power from the French. Let’s go around and have a look!
The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) in collaboration with relevant agencies inaugurated the Việt Nam – Đà Nẵng Film Festival (DANAFF) booth at the Asian Content & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on October 5, as part of the ongoing 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).
Tài tử music and cải lương (reformed opera) are major topics of paintings created by Cao Thị Được, a native of the Cửu Long (Mekong) province of Bến Tre, which are on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum.