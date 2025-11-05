Hà Nội hosts an int'l exbibition on food, beverage and packaging technology

HÀ NỘI — The International Exhibition on Food & Beverage and Food Processing-Packaging Technology & Equipment in Hà Nội (Vietfood & Beverage-Propack Vietnam 2025) opened on Wednesday at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre, featuring 350 exhibitors across 10 countries and territories.

The four-day event, co-organised by VINEXAD National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC, introduces a wide range of products, technologies and solutions in food, beverages, ingredients, additives, processing equipment, packaging and related services.

Vũ Bá Phú, Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, described the exhibition as a key platform for domestic and international manufacturers and traders in food and beverages, processing technology and packaging to exchange ideas, explore market trends, connect with partners, pursue joint ventures and attract investment.

He emphasised that the event aims to support the growth of Việt Nam’s food and beverage sector, ultimately bringing greater benefits to Vietnamese consumers.

“I believe the exhibition is a vital trade promotion event, offering businesses the chance not only to expand market share but also to enhance competitiveness, adapt to new consumption trends and align with the global shift toward green transformation,” Phú said at the event's opening ceremony.

He added that the trade connection programmes and seminars organised alongside the exhibition provide practical opportunities for businesses and consumers to access firsthand information, understand standards and production processes and gain insights into the challenges of managing and developing production and supply chains.

A highlight is the business matching programme between Vietnamese companies and an enterprise delegation from Thuringia, Germany, to be held within the framework of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Germany diplomatic relations.

Led by Marcus Malsch, State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Agriculture and Rural Areas of Thuringia, the delegation will present cooperation opportunities in agriculture, the food industry, machinery and vocational training.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Marcus Malsch said that the food and beverage industry not only plays a vital role in the economy but is also a sector marked by continuous innovation and emerging trends.

Marcus Malsch expressed hope that the business trip would help consolidate and further strengthen the sustainable partnership with Việt Nam, which he described as a key market in Southeast Asia. — VNS