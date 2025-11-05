Korean jinju lanterns light up cultural centre in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition titled Lights of Korea: Jinju Silk Lanterns has opened at the Korean Cultural Centre (KCC) in Hà Nội, displaying nearly 1,300 South Korean Jinju lanterns.

The capital city is the final stop of the 2025 tour for the K-Arts Programme in Southeast Asia, held jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.

Also held in the Philippines and Indonesia, the exhibition has gotten a warm welcome from people in the region, according to KCC Director Choi Seung Jin.

"I'm proud to display Jinju silk lanterns in Việt Nam," Jin said. "Hopefully, exhibition visitors will enjoy and feel the colour and beauty of Korea through the lights of Jinju lanterns and the KCC as well."

The exhibition replicates Jinju city's lantern festival, called the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, showcasing the unique art and history behind the traditional silk culture of South Korea.

Dating back 400 years since the Seige of Jinju in 1592, the city's lantern festival is held annually for its residents to make wishes while floating the lanterns down the Namgang River.

The lanterns at the exhibition are a product of the silk-making traditions of Jinju city, which is located in southern Gyeongsangnam-do province and is renowned for its centuries-old silk farming industry.

At the exhibition, visitors can also take part in Hanbok Saturdays, an event that allows them to explore the exhibit while wearing traditional Korean clothing, as well as guided tours that offer insights into the history and traditions behind the lanterns.

Visitors can also take part in hands-on craft activities, such as lantern making and writing wishes, at the exhibition. Other highlights are photo zones in a tunnel strewn with the lanterns.

The exhibition runs until December 26 at 49 Nguyễn Du Street from Monday to Friday. — VNS