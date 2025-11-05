HÀ NỘI — Honoured as the 'World's Best Golf City Destination' for 2023 and 2024 at the World Golf Awards, Hà Nội is transforming into an international-class golf tourism paradise, set to draw affluent visitors from around the globe.

The city boasts six clusters of golf courses, featuring ten renowned championship courses such as Long Biên Golf & Country Club, Vân Trì Golf Club and BRG Kings Island Golf Resort, along with more than ten expansive practice facilities. Each course is meticulously designed to meet international standards, set against breathtaking natural landscapes that cater to the diverse preferences of golfers.

Highlighting this golfing haven, BRG Kings Island Golf Resort in Đoài Phương Commune offers 55 holes, welcoming 12,000 to 15,000 international guests annually. Meanwhile, Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club in Trần Phú Commune features 36 holes alongside luxurious amenities including a spa, conference rooms and high-tech practice grounds, hosting numerous international tournaments and drawing thousands of domestic and foreign tourists. This growth cements Hà Nội's reputation as the country's golf tourism epicentre.

Dr Hà Văn Siêu, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, said: "Hà Nội is emerging as a key golf tourism hub, thanks to its advantageous geographical location and proximity to rapidly growing markets like South Korea, Japan and China. We are on the verge of becoming the 'golf paradise' for the region."

Hà Nội not only offers top-tier golf courses but also provides an excellent base for tourists seeking cultural, culinary and natural tourism in nearby regions such as Phú Thọ, Ninh Bình, Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh.

The city’s international-class accommodations further enhance its appeal. Hotels such as Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi and InterContinental Hanoi Westlake offer luxurious 4-5 star services, perfect for discerning guests.

Đặng Hương Giang, Director of Hà Nội Department of Tourism, emphasised: "Hà Nội is uniquely positioned to develop golf tourism products thanks to its rich cultural heritage, well-invested infrastructure and high-class hospitality."

Looking ahead, the city plans to elevate golf tourism as a flagship offering by enhancing collaboration with localities and businesses to host international tournaments, create comprehensive golf tours and develop an ecosystem that integrates golf with meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), health, culture and culinary experiences.

According to Cao Thị Ngọc Lan, Permanent Vice President of the Việt Nam Tourism Association: "Golf tourism not only generates substantial profits but also represents a sustainable economic avenue that Việt Nam aims to develop."

This niche form of tourism targets affluent clients and requires a seamless service chain, modern facilities and effective linkages.

Dr Siêu further remarked at a recent seminar: "The potential for golf tourism in Việt Nam – and particularly in Hà Nội – is vast. To capitalise on this, we need to bridge existing gaps in service provisions, ensuring a holistic experience for high-end visitors."

However, challenges remain. Trương Quốc Hùng, chairman of the Hà Nội UNESCO Travel Club, noted that while Hà Nội's golf courses are of high quality, high costs and a preference for individual bookings over group reservations can hinder growth.

Lê Hồng Thái, from the Investment and Development Department of Hà Nội Tourism Corporation, stressed the need for cohesive promotion among travel agencies, airlines, golf courses and hotels to effectively market this tourism segment, emphasising targeting prospective clients in Taiwan (China) and European markets.

Kim Young-mi, Director of Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club, said her course has welcomed around 120,000 visitors, evenly split between South Koreans and Vietnamese, with numbers peaking in winter. This surge in international visitors can be attributed to the course's quality and the fusion of South Korean and Vietnamese culinary offerings.

Phạm Duy Nghĩa, Director of Bàn Chân Việt Tourism Company, highlighted a concerning trend: tourists visiting Hà Nội often venture to neighbouring provinces like Hòa Bình and Vĩnh Phúc for golf, resulting in lost revenue for the capital's tourism sector. He noted the absence of connections between Hà Nội's golf courses and travel agencies complicates group bookings, especially as many courses are fully booked.

Experts agree that for Hà Nội to thrive as a golf destination, collaboration with surrounding regions is essential to attract international visitors. Establishing an Association of Golf Courses could help identify strengths and weaknesses, ultimately enhancing the appeal of golf tourism.

Turning advantages into brands

Đặng Hương Giang, Director of Hà Nội Department of Tourism, pointed out that the city aims to enhance partnerships with businesses to organise international tournaments and develop comprehensive golf tours under the Hà Nội brand. This initiative will integrate MICE, resorts, healthcare and gastronomy, while also targeting short-term markets in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan (China) and longer-term expansions into North America, Australia and the Middle East.

In the future, Hà Nội seeks to attract investment that reflects its potential and strengths, thereby increasing visitor numbers and hosting more events and tournaments to entice both domestic and international tourists.

To remain competitive in the regional golf tourism market, Nguyễn Tiến Đạt, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội Tourism Association, suggested reducing special consumption taxes to level the playing field with other Southeast Asian destinations. Strengthening communication, facilitating golf club exchanges and expanding the market to include tourists from Europe, the US and Australia will be pivotal.

By developing cohesive golf tours, organising international events, streamlining booking processes and fostering local and industry partnerships, Hà Nội can transform from a celebrated destination into the premier choice for high-end golf tourism.

Dr Siêu stated: "The growth of golf tourism will not only diversify our offerings and enhance competitiveness but also draw high-spending visitors who seek longer stays, stimulating the luxury resort sector."

With determination and a clear strategy, Hà Nội is set to uphold its title as "The World's Best Golf City Destination" while solidifying its brand and attracting discerning tourists to shine brightly on the global golf tourism stage. — VNS