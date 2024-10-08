Oktoberfest brings unique German culture closer to Vietnamese people

ĐÀ NẴNG – Oktoberfest 2024 was held recently in the central city of Đà Nẵng, bringing the unique German culture closer to Vietnamese people.

The October 4 event was co-hosted by the German Business Association (GBA), the Furama Resort Đà Nẵng, and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam (AHK Vietnam), under the patronage of the German Embassy and Consulate General in Việt Nam.

GBA Chairman Alexander Ziehe said GBA Oktoberfest has become an annual cultural event held in Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng City, aiming to introduce the traditional German culture to Vietnamese people.

Next year will mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Germany, he said, elaborating that the bilateral strategic partnership has increasingly been strengthened across all fields, with cultural, economic, trade, and investment cooperation as a key pillar.

He went on to say that the festival is not only a cultural event but also an opportunity for German and Vietnamese businesses and organisations to explore collaboration opportunities in various sectors.

Over the past 30 years, GBA Oktoberfest has been the largest German cultural festival in Southeast Asia with over 10,000 visitors each year. It has also become a symbol of the enduring bilateral relationship between Germany and Việt Nam.

This was the second time the festival had been held in Đà Nẵng, promoting a friendly and hospitable Việt Nam to German people.

Visitors to the event enjoyed the lively festive atmosphere of Bavaria region with performances by the famous O’zapft band from Germany and Austria, along with various entertainment activities, such as folk dances, traditional games, and raffle draws. Festival-goers were also treated to distinctive German cuisine, especially premium craft beer. — VNA/VNS