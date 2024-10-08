Nominations for 17th Bùi Xuân Phái: For Love of Hà Nội Awards announced

HÀ NỘI - The Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports and Culture) newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency recently announced nine nominations for the 17th Bùi Xuân Phái: For Love of Hà Nội Awards.

Three nominations for the Work Prize are a book entitled Chuyến Thăm Hà Nội (A Visit to Hanoi) by US writer Susan Sontag, film Đào, Phở và Piano (Peach Blossoms, Phở and Piano) by Phi Tiến Sơn, and a book entitled Hà Nội Thời Cận Đại – Từ Nhưỡng Địa Đến Thành Phố (1873-1945) (Hà Nội in Modern Times – from Conceded Territory to City) by Đào Thị Diến.

There are three nominations for the Job Prize, namely a project on stories of communal houses in the city carried out by Hoàn Kiếm District and several artists, the Hà Nội Creative Design Festival 2023 jointly held by the capital city’s Department of Culture and Sports, the Việt Nam Architecture Margazine and the Việt Nam Railway Corporations, and a project to promote Hà Nội tourism through US saxophonist Kenny G’s music video Going Home implemented by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Idea Prize features two nominations, including a proposal to restore and develop Tây Hồ District’s Bát Cảnh Tây Hồ (Eight Scenic Landscapes of West Lake) and one to renovate the landscape around Thiền Quang lake which was studied and developed by the People’s Committee of Hai Bà Trưng District in 2023.

The only nomination for and also the winner of the Grand Prize will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 8.

The awards were launched in 2008 by the newspaper and family of late artist Bùi Xuân Phái (1920-1988), a founder of Việt Nam’s modern art. It aims to honour the contributions of individuals and organisations to the capital city. - VNA/VNS