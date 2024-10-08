Politics & Law
Nominations for 17th Bùi Xuân Phái: For Love of Hà Nội Awards announced

October 08, 2024 - 09:55
The Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports and Culture) newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency recently announced nine nominations for the 17th Bùi Xuân Phái: For Love of Hà Nội” Awards.
The Grand Prize is presented to film-maker Đặng Nhật Minh in 2023. VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI - The Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports and Culture) newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency recently announced nine nominations for the 17th Bùi Xuân Phái: For Love of Hà Nội Awards.

Three nominations for the Work Prize are a book entitled Chuyến Thăm Hà Nội (A Visit to Hanoi) by US writer Susan Sontag, film Đào, Phở và Piano (Peach Blossoms, Phở and Piano) by Phi Tiến Sơn, and a book entitled Hà Nội Thời Cận Đại – Từ Nhưỡng Địa Đến Thành Phố (1873-1945) (Hà Nội in Modern Times – from Conceded Territory to City) by Đào Thị Diến.

There are three nominations for the Job Prize, namely a project on stories of communal houses in the city carried out by Hoàn Kiếm District and several artists, the Hà Nội Creative Design Festival 2023 jointly held by the capital city’s Department of Culture and Sports, the Việt Nam Architecture Margazine and the Việt Nam Railway Corporations, and a project to promote Hà Nội tourism through US saxophonist Kenny G’s music video Going Home implemented by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Idea Prize features two nominations, including a proposal to restore and develop Tây Hồ District’s Bát Cảnh Tây Hồ (Eight Scenic Landscapes of West Lake) and one to renovate the landscape around Thiền Quang lake which was studied and developed by the People’s Committee of Hai Bà Trưng District in 2023.

The only nomination for and also the winner of the Grand Prize will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 8.

The awards were launched in 2008 by the newspaper and family of late artist Bùi Xuân Phái (1920-1988), a founder of Việt Nam’s modern art. It aims to honour the contributions of individuals and organisations to the capital city. - VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Festival honours áo dài

The second annual Ao Dai Festival taking place over the weekend in Hanoi enhancing people’s pride in the national long dress. Various activities were organised with thousands of Vietnamese and foreigners in downtown Hà Nội. People both men and women are encouraged to wear ao dai throughout October. So what are you waiting for? Time to dress to impress!
Life & Style

Flying the flag for Liberation Day

A series of cultural events are taking place in the Old Quarter to remind people of the glorious Liberation Day 70 years ago on October 10, 1954, when Việt Minh soldiers marched into the capital to take the power from the French. Let’s go around and have a look!
Life & Style

Việt Nam seeks cinema development cooperation at Busan film festival

The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) in collaboration with relevant agencies inaugurated the Việt Nam – Đà Nẵng Film Festival (DANAFF) booth at the Asian Content & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on October 5, as part of the ongoing 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

