Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Festival honours áo dài

October 07, 2024 - 20:48
The second annual Ao Dai Festival taking place over the weekend in Hanoi enhancing people’s pride in the national long dress. Various activities were organised with thousands of Vietnamese and foreigners in downtown Hà Nội. People both men and women are encouraged to wear ao dai throughout October. So what are you waiting for? Time to dress to impress!

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Girl with depression and constipation

Up to the age of 12 Hương she was a lively girl full of energy. However, at 13 her parents noticed that she was often in a depressed mood, avoided friends and often said she was tired and freezing despite the hot weather. She also complained of constant constipation, as well as joint and muscle pain.
Life & Style

Memories of Hà Nội

This photo essay will take you on a journey through time, reflecting on the extraordinary evolution of the nation's heart - Hà Nội - and its rich and storied history.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom