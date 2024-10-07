Festival honours áo dài

The second annual Ao Dai Festival taking place over the weekend in Hanoi enhancing people’s pride in the national long dress. Various activities were organised with thousands of Vietnamese and foreigners in downtown Hà Nội. People both men and women are encouraged to wear ao dai throughout October. So what are you waiting for? Time to dress to impress!
An art programme featuring Việt Nam's unique traditional music and culture was held at the Francophone Village on October 5 as part of the activities on the sidelines of the 19th Francophonie Summit in Paris.
Female photographers of the HCM City-based Hải Âu Club are displaying a photo collection depicting traditional craft villages in Việt Nam to celebrate its 34th anniversary and Việt Nam Women’s Day on October 20.
Up to the age of 12 Hương she was a lively girl full of energy. However, at 13 her parents noticed that she was often in a depressed mood, avoided friends and often said she was tired and freezing despite the hot weather. She also complained of constant constipation, as well as joint and muscle pain.
More than 8,000 people participated in parades and performances of folk art forms, including intangible cultural heritages recognised by UNESCO and the nation, as well as traditional cultural features unique to the capital.
It marks the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024) and the 1014th anniversary of Thăng Long - Hà Nội (1010-2024), as well as celebrating the beauty of the áo dài (Vietnamese long dress).