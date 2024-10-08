GBA Oktoberfest returns to HCM City

HCM CITY – The GBA Oktoberfest will officially take place at Hotel Nikko Saigon in HCM City from October 10-12.

GBA Oktoberfest is an annual cultural festival in Việt Nam, celebrated since 1992. It is one of the longest-running Oktoberfest events outside of Germany.

The festival is co-hosted by the German Business Association (GBA), the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Việt Nam), and JW Marriott Hotel Hà Nội.

It operates under the patronage of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hanoi and the German Consulate General in HCM City.

Attendees will immerse themselves in four popular imported German beers - Erdinger Stiftung Lager, Erdinger Weissebier, Erdinger Dunkel Draught, and the non-alcoholic beer Erdinger Weissebier Alkoholfrei.

The beers at the event are brewed in the traditional Bavarian style, using imported ingredients and equipment to ensure the perfect beer taste.

Such a wide variety of beer choices will surely bring an authentic German Oktoberfest experience.

This year, the festival will also feature the lively carnival atmosphere of Bavaria, with explosive performances from the famous band O’zapft from Germany and Austria.

In addition, GBA Oktoberfest 2024 promises an exceptional German cultural festival with a delicious buffet of German-themed cuisine, unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, live performances, and fun games.

This event is set to offer all those in attendance fascinating and unforgettable experiences. – VNS