Home Life & Style

GBA Oktoberfest returns to HCM City

October 08, 2024 - 09:59
The GBA Oktoberfest will officially take place at Hotel Nikko Saigon in HCM City from October 10-12.
Last year's GBA Oktoberfest attracted thousands of attendees in HCM City. VNS Photo Văn Châu

HCM CITY – The GBA Oktoberfest will officially take place at Hotel Nikko Saigon in HCM City from October 10-12.

GBA Oktoberfest is an annual cultural festival in Việt Nam, celebrated since 1992. It is one of the longest-running Oktoberfest events outside of Germany.

The festival is co-hosted by the German Business Association (GBA), the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK Việt Nam), and JW Marriott Hotel Hà Nội.

It operates under the patronage of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Hanoi and the German Consulate General in HCM City.

Attendees will immerse themselves in four popular imported German beers - Erdinger Stiftung Lager, Erdinger Weissebier, Erdinger Dunkel Draught, and the non-alcoholic beer Erdinger Weissebier Alkoholfrei.

The beers at the event are brewed in the traditional Bavarian style, using imported ingredients and equipment to ensure the perfect beer taste.

Such a wide variety of beer choices will surely bring an authentic German Oktoberfest experience.

This year, the festival will also feature the lively carnival atmosphere of Bavaria, with explosive performances from the famous band O’zapft from Germany and Austria.

In addition, GBA Oktoberfest 2024 promises an exceptional German cultural festival with a delicious buffet of German-themed cuisine, unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, live performances, and fun games.

This event is set to offer all those in attendance fascinating and unforgettable experiences. – VNS

Saigon Alcohol Beer and Beverages Corporation Sabeco festival

Related Stories

Life & Style

Oktoberfest set to return to Hà Nội and HCM City

For the first time, families will have a chance to enjoy an Oktoberfest experience with the ‘Family Day’ on October 2, which has been designed for family gatherings with the addition of fun activities for children  as ring toss, bowling, face painting, and handmade crafts.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Festival honours áo dài

The second annual Ao Dai Festival taking place over the weekend in Hanoi enhancing people’s pride in the national long dress. Various activities were organised with thousands of Vietnamese and foreigners in downtown Hà Nội. People both men and women are encouraged to wear ao dai throughout October. So what are you waiting for? Time to dress to impress!
Life & Style

Flying the flag for Liberation Day

A series of cultural events are taking place in the Old Quarter to remind people of the glorious Liberation Day 70 years ago on October 10, 1954, when Việt Minh soldiers marched into the capital to take the power from the French. Let’s go around and have a look!
Life & Style

Việt Nam seeks cinema development cooperation at Busan film festival

The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) in collaboration with relevant agencies inaugurated the Việt Nam – Đà Nẵng Film Festival (DANAFF) booth at the Asian Content & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on October 5, as part of the ongoing 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

