Việt Nam, France issue joint statement on elevation of bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and France have issued a joint statement on the upgrade of bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the occasion of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm’s official visit to France from October 6-7.

Both sides committed to bolstering bilateral ties on the back of mutual respect for international law, equality, sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and political system of each other. They pledged to maintain high-level exchanges and interactions through all channels between the French administration and the Communist Party, Government, National Assembly, and local authorities of Việt Nam.

Việt Nam and France underscored the importance of multilateralism, with the United Nations playing the central role. They reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter, particularly the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedom, which are crucial to each country’s development. Both nations also vow to increase consultation and coordination at regional forums.

The joint statement underlines the commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the East Sea, and to fully respecting the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Both countries strongly oppose any form of threats or the use of force contrary to international law. They reaffirmed the importance of ensuring unimpeded maritime and aviation security and freedom, as well as the right to navigate safely in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea). Additionally, they supported regional efforts to achieve an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in line with international law, particularly UNCLOS.

Both countries underscored the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine, in accordance with international law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter; as well as respecting the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of all nations.

Voicing profound concern over the alarming escalation of the Middle East situation, they urged all parties involved to de-escalate and exercise maximum restraint. They condemned all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, along with the release of all hostages.

They reiterated their commitment to the two-state solution as the only viable path to ensure a just and lasting peace for both Israel and Palestine, thereby ensuring stability in the region. Additionally, they called for a ceasefire in Lebanon to facilitate a diplomatic solution in line with UN Security Council’s Resolution 1701.

In the realm of national defence, they expressed desire to enhance the exchange of delegations, cooperation, consultations and training activities. They also pledged to step up collaboration in memory-sharing initiatives, following the Việt Nam visit by the French Minister of Armed Forces on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory.

Việt Nam will facilitate the docking of French military vessels at its ports in accordance with Vietnamese law. Both nations promised to intensify security cooperation and training, share information about crime prevention and control, and protect their citizens.

The two sides reaffirmed their common determination to promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation, which are the pillars of the bilateral relationship. They reiterated the significance of continuing to fully implement the Việt Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement. The sides underlined the importance of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). Việt Nam expected that France will soon ratify the agreement.

Both sides expressed their desire to develop and deepen strategic cooperation in the fields of innovation and new technologies. Việt Nam hoped to promote cooperation with France and French companies in the areas of infrastructure, urban and rail transport, renewable energy, energy transition, non-carbon hydrogen, digital and circular economy, logistics and port infrastructure, civil aviation, and submarine cables.

The two sides agreed to strengthen collaboration in training and research on the application of civil nuclear technology. They also pledged to expand cooperation in the fields of satellites and essential minerals.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to achieve the goals set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement. They reiterated their commitment to achieving a balance between socio-economic development and environmental protection, within the framework of the Paris Pact for People and the Planet (4P). France welcomed Việt Nam's strong commitments toward the net-zero emissions goal by 2050 and phase-out of coal, and pledged to continue supporting Việt Nam in achieving these goals and in building a low-emission economic model. Việt Nam acknowledged and supported the Coal Transition Accelerator (CTA) initiative.

France will continue to cooperate with Việt Nam in responding to the impacts of climate change across its territory. Both sides recognised the essential role of the ocean for the planet and the climate, and committed to deepening discussions on this topic within the framework of the maritime cooperation dialogue. They pledged to maintain and promote cooperation in the field of sustainable fisheries, in line with current international and EU regulations.

Both sides committed to promoting people-to-people exchanges. They also pledged to continue cooperation in the fields of health, justice, governance, and agriculture, and were delighted to see that local-level cooperation is unceasingly strengthened. — VNA/VNS