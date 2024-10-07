France affirms commitment to strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — French President Emmanuel Macron said that France seeks to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam and is ready to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to invest in France, as well as to assist Việt Nam in effectively implementing its projects.

He made these remarks at a joint press conference before holding talks with Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Monday evening (local time) at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Beyond economic cooperation, Macron emphasised the importance of collaboration in education, healthcare and research on teaching and training, as well as in efforts related to cultural preservation and the enhancement of cultural values.

He reiterated that the French government is always ready to support Việt Nam in promoting cultural development initiatives and cultural exchanges. Macron also welcomed Việt Nam's commitments on energy and commended its efforts in implementing climate change adaptation policies.

As for Lâm's visit, the French leader expressed his belief that the trip would help strengthen relations between France and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), highlighting ASEAN's importance to regional peace and stability and underscoring France's strong interest in relations with the ASEAN region.

Speaking at the press conference, Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm noted that this is the first visit by Việt Nam's highest-ranking leader to France in 22 years.

As a responsible and active member of the international community, Việt Nam shares and supports the content of the Joint Declaration of the 19th Francophonie Summit, especially its values related to peace, cooperation and sustainable development, he said.

The top Vietnamese leader emphasised that after more than half a century of establishing diplomatic relations and a decade of building a strategic partnership, Việt Nam - France relations have made significant progress across all sectors.

France holds an important place in Việt Nam's foreign policy, playing a key role in the Francophone community and globally. Given the profound development of Việt Nam - France relations and the current international and regional context, the relationship between the two countries needs to be elevated to new heights.

Through this decision, France will become the first European Union country to have a comprehensive, upgraded relationship with Việt Nam.

Lâm expressed his hope that in the upcoming talks, both sides would discuss specific orientations and strategic solutions across five key areas to upgrade Việt Nam - France relations to a new level.

First, they will need to deepen political cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally in response to international challenges. Việt Nam is ready to work closely with France to build a new era in bilateral relations, enhance exchanges and contacts at all levels and across Party, Government and National Assembly channels, and continuously improve and expand the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Việt Nam is concerned about the potential spread of conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine and the complex developments in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), and is willing to collaborate with France in contributing responsibly to joint efforts to seek peaceful solutions to these issues, in the interest of cooperation and development in each region and globally.

Second, strengthening defence and security cooperation will help increase political trust between the two countries.

Third, both sides must enhance their economic partnership to promote trade exchange and foster innovation.

Fourth, France and Việt Nam should work on boosting cooperation for sustainable and resilient development, aiming for a balance between socio-economic development and environmental protection.

Fifth, by continuing to promote people-to-people exchanges, which serve as the foundation of bilateral relations, they will contribute to greater solidarity and mutual understanding between the people of both countries.

After the press conference, Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signing of two cooperation agreements between Việt Nam and France.

Specifically, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoàng Minh Sơn and French Minister of National Education Anne Genetet signed a cooperation agreement on education between the Government of Việt Nam and the Government of France. Chairwoman of Vietjet Air Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, along with CEO Đinh Việt Phương, and Safran Group CEO Oliver Andriès, together with CFM International CEO Gael Méheust, signed a contract for the supply of engines and maintenance services for 200 narrow-body aircraft. — VNS