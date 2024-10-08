Việt Nam, France forge judicial cooperation

PARIS — French Justice Minister Didier Migaud has affirmed France’s readiness to cooperate with Việt Nam in judicial affairs at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyễn Hải Ninh in Paris on October 7.

The host said he is interested in legal and judicial cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation, and wishes to enhance it, firstly in the implementation of the cooperation programme for 2024-25 signed by the two ministries.

According to Migaud, the French Ministry of Justice is working with relevant associations on the establishment of a French law centre inherited from the Việt Nam-France House of Law in Hà Nội.

For his part, Ninh thanked the French side for its support to Việt Nam over the past more than 30 years in this regard, and stressed that the Vietnamese Party and State are making efforts in building and perfecting the rule-of-law socialist state, with attention paid to institutional consolidation.

He pointed to great potential for cooperation in civil and trade laws between the two countries.

Regarding the French law centre project, he said once materialised, it would become an effective and practical cooperation model between the two countries in legal and judicial affairs.

Ninh suggested the two ministries further facilitate cooperation between relevant associations, especially in digital transformation in judicial service, and better implement the 2024-25 cooperation programme.

Migaud urged the two sides to create favourable conditions for the French Embassy in Hà Nội to coordinate with legal and judicial agencies of the two countries to organise the annual French law week in Việt Nam.

On this occasion, Ninh invited Migaud to soon pay an official visit to Việt Nam. The latter accepted the invitation with pleasure.

This is the first meeting at the justice minister level between the two countries since 2013, which is expected to open up new opportunities and enhance their legal and judicial cooperation in the time ahead. — VNS