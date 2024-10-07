Việt Nam makes wholehearted contributions to ASEAN: Ambassador

VIENTIANE -- Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm has emphasised Việt Nam’s tangible and wholehearted contributions to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past time.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings in Vientiane, Laos, from October 8-11, Tâm said with the theme “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”, the meetings will focus on strategic issues relating to the bloc and the region.

The Vietnamese delegation, to be led by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, will deliver many important messages on ASEAN and its future at the meetings, including cooperation within the bloc and between it and partners, contributing to building a more connected and resilient ASEAN Community.

For Việt Nam’s support to Laos - ASEAN Chair in 2024, the diplomat said the assistance has been carried out in various forms, and on the basis of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, as well as mutual support at multilateral forums.

The Vietnamese Government presented US$1 million to Laos earlier this year in support of the neighbouring country’s preparations for ASEAN events, he elaborated.

Notably, during his state visit to Laos in July, President Tô Lâm announced Việt Nam's gift of 20 automobiles manufactured by automaker VinFast to serve the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings, the ambassador stressed, speaking of support from Vietnamese ministries and agencies to the Lao side.

During visits and meetings between the two countries’ leaders, Việt Nam has also committed all-round support to and close coordination with Laos in pushing ahead with the Strategic Plan of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

The companionship not only demonstrates the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, but also contributes to advancing their role and position in the international arena, helping Laos fulfil its ASEAN Chairmanship, consolidating ASEAN’s centrality in coping with regional challenges, and ensuring solidarity and sustainable development of the bloc, he said. -- VNS