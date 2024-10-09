Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

‘Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition’ arrives in Bangkok

October 09, 2024 - 20:28
The exhibit is also being held across Japan, Việt Nam, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.
The exhibition boasts comprehensive details, trivia, and statistics, which are sure to make Conan fans impressed and delighted. Photo The Nation/ANN

BANGKOK – Detective Conan, the beloved detective manga created by Gosho Aoyama and first published in 1994, has remained popular over the years, selling more than 270 million copies worldwide.

In celebration of the manga’s 30th anniversary, the Detective Conan 30th Anniversary Exhibition is being held across Japan, Việt Nam, Taiwan, South Korea and China. On Saturday, October 5, it arrived in Thailand, at RCB Galleria 1-2, on the second floor of River City Bangkok, where it will run until November 16.

The exhibition is divided into eight zones. It begins with an introduction, showcasing the origins and timeline of Conan, accompanied by a special welcome message from Gosho Aoyama.

Next is Conan’s Words, a zone featuring memorable quotes and phrases from various characters that fans cherish. Following that is Conan’s Love, which explores love in Conan – from the main characters’ youthful romances to familial love, friendships, the love of fans, and even the romantic bonds within the Metropolitan Police. The Nation/ANN

Life & Style

Detective Conan exhibition

The Conan Exhibition at Gigamall in HCM City's Thủ Đức City is a must-see for fans of the famous Japanese comic series Detective Conan. Fans can revisit the storyline and relive childhood memories through iconic quotes, scenes and other aspects of the series.

