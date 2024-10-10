Vietnamese in Germany donate another US$220,000 for flood victims

BERLIN - The Federation of Vietnamese Associations in Germany has raised over 200,887 EUR (US$220,000) among the community in the country to support people affected by Typhoon Yagi in the homeland.

The money was handed over to Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc on October 9 on the occasion his working trip to the European nation. This lifts the total to 400,000 EUR.

Deputy PM Phớc, on behalf of the government, thanked and praised the spirit of mutual love, solidarity, responsibility, and love of the Vietnamese in Germany towards their homeland.

He urged Vietnamese businesses in Germany to enhance their role in connecting and promoting trade and investment cooperation, and technology transfer to Vietnam, while also strengthening labour cooperation with the European nation.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vũ Quang Minh, the Vietnamese community in Germany is a strong, united, successful community, always looking towards the homeland, contributing to the prosperity of the two countries. The community’s great contributions to the host society have helped enhance the image and reputation of Việt Nam and its people.

People-to-people diplomacy has truly become an important pillar in Germany, he said, showing his belief that in the coming time, the Vietnamese community in the country will witness even stronger developments.

Chairman of Federation of Vietnamese Associations in Germany Nguyễn Văn Hiển said the federation will try to connect and unite all individuals, organisations, and associations of Vietnamese people, acting as a bridge to further promote the friendship between the two peoples, contributing to strengthening the diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Germany, and promoting the image of Vietnam and its people in the international arena. VNS