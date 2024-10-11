Traffic police lead the way to take a pregnant woman to emergency ward

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ traffic police have used their specialised motorbike to guide a taxi carrying a pregnant woman to hospital for timely emergency care, ensuring safety for both mother and her baby boy.

At 1.40pm on Thursday, a contingent of traffic police were patrolling on the National Highway 1A when they met a taxi travelling from Tiền Giang Province to Cần Thơ City.

The taxi driver told the police that he was carrying a pregnant woman whose amniotic sac had broken and he needed to get her urgently to the hospital. She was travelling alone and in the early stages of a dangerous labour.

After checking and realising the critical situation, the task force commander assigned Lieutenant Colonel Mai Hồng Phong to use a specialised motorbike to guide the taxi carrying the pregnant woman to the Cần Thơ Maternity Hospital for timely emergency care, ensuring the safety of both mother and baby.

On Thursday evening, a representative from the hospital said that the 32-year-old pregnant woman, who lived in Tiền Giang Province, had been on her way to her hometown. But when she reached Cần Thơ Bridge, the amniotic sac suddenly broke and she went into labour.

After being guided to hospital, her baby, the woman's third child, was successfully delivered at 38.4 weeks.

The baby boy was born weighing nearly 3.4kg. The mother and baby are currently in stable condition. — VNS