‘House with Many Leaves’ builds sustainable green lifestyle

HCM CITY — Over the past four years, a small corner of HCM City has been filled with green trees, books, environmentally friendly items and has become a stopover for people who love green living.

It is named the 'House with Many Leaves' – a project conducted by a group of young people in the city to offer up a green oasis on Hoà Hưng Street in Ward 12, District 10.

Spread love for the environment

The 'House with Many Leaves' project was established in December 2020, stemming from an idea of ​​Hoàng Quý Bình.

It aims to offer up meaningful activities related to culture, education and the environment.

The house, which now has 36 members, has morphed into a social organisation, aiming to promote a green, sustainable and environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Hồ Ngọc Khánh Nhi, a member of the project, said: "The model’s mission is to spread and encourage people to practise a green lifestyle together. Every activity, no matter how small, such as exchanging trash for succulents or donating old clothes, aims to build awareness of environmental protection for the community".

Over the years, the model has been maintained and developed.

Almost every week, there are recycling and green events, including exchanging trash for trees, while they also collect batteries, milk cartons, plastic bottles, paper and glass. It is all aimed at trying to change the community's attitude to recycling, raise awareness and encourage individuals to sort their rubbish.

Recyclable waste brought to the house will be sorted, cleaned and recycled into new products, increasing the life cycle and minimising the amount of waste harmful to the environment. In return, anyone who brings the house rubbish for recycling can receive a beautiful succulent pot in return.

In addition to recycled waste, old clothes are also one of the products that the community often brings to the house.

Old clothes that are still usable will be sorted, then sold for VNĐ10,000 (US$0.4) per item at fundraising markets, or transferred to collection points to bring to people in remote mountainous areas.

The House with Many Leaves is full of trees planted and cared for by its members and volunteers, who also help produce unique and environmentally friendly products.

Most of those products are made from materials from nature or are recycled products such as dishwashing liquid, laundry detergent and floor cleaner fermented from soapberries.

At the house, not only its members, but also the people who bring trash, feel like they are part of the community, sharing the same awareness and responsibility for the environment. The model has attracted many young people from the city who are interested in green living.

Learning about the house through social networks, Phan Thị Yến Phượng, who lives in District 12, came to exchange trash for trees for the first time. They said: "I watched many clips of the house on Tiktok so I want to participate. As someone who cares about environmental protection, I find these activities very meaningful. It is fun to be able to exchange unused plastic bottles for succulents. I heard that the house also collects old clothes, next time I will definitely bring some."

Reading culture

Phan Ngọc Thảo, a student at the University of Economics HCM City, a veteran volunteer, said: “This place is truly ‘home’. Every time I come, I feel comfortable and happy. At the same time, I realise that many people have the same concern for the environment as me. It is difficult for me to communicate with strangers, but the people who come here are friendly, I know many new friends, it is truly a place to connect”.

The house also has a free library to spread the reading culture and with a bookcase of more than 3,000 books of all genres, book lovers are welcome to drop in for a read at any time.

In addition, the house lets people borrow books for free both in person and online.

The first time visiting the bookshelves, Thái Mẫu was so engrossed in reading, she spent four hours there. "The bookshelves here have many types, I just read a very good book". Mẫu had been following the house on social networks for a long time and saw that it was having a positive impact on the community.

“Young people are doing these things really for meaningful changes, not just for achievements,” said Mẫu.

The House with Many Leaves also raises funds to open libraries for children in many other provinces and cities. In June last year it established 'Bookcases for Children' in Bình Định and Quảng Nam provinces after providing books to four previous schools in Kon Tum, Bình Thuận, Lâm Đồng and Tây Ninh.

Last month, the house received seven tonnes of clothes, 1,528 old items and books, 1,215 plastic bottles, 905 milk cartons, 185 cans and 268kg of paper. The activities attracted nearly 200 volunteers. — VNS