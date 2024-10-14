Politics & Law
Home Society

Coast guard saves three fishermen in distress at sea

October 14, 2024 - 16:24
The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command rescue ship in collaboration with local fishing boats have successfully rescued three fishermen from a boat that sank off the coast of the central province of Khánh Hòa.
The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command’s Squadron 32 has successfully rescued three fishermen from a sank boat off the coast of Khánh Hòa Province on October 12. — Photo Courtesy of VCG

KHÁNH HOÀ — The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No.3 Command rescue ship in collaboration with local fishing boats have successfully rescued three fishermen from a boat that sank off the coast of the south-central province of Khánh Hòa.

It announced its Khánh Hòa-based Squadron 32 on October 12 at 8:10 am received information that the fishermen onboard a fishing boat without a registration plate got into difficulties at sea.

Immediately after receiving the information, Squadron 32’s rescue ship 9033 was sent to the scene.

The rescue ship and fishing boats near the scene successfully rescued the fishermen when the boat was sinking about 1.2 nautical miles off the Squadron 32's port.

A fishing boat with three people on board was sunk by large waves at sea off Khánh Hòa Province on October 12. — Photo Courtesy of VCG

It confirmed to Việt Nam News that the three fishermen -- Phạm Công Định, 50, Nguyễn Lưu Vũ, 44 and Nguyễn Hoàng Minh Tuyên, 36 -- are all from Khánh Hòa.

Previously, the fishermen left Hòn Khói Port in the province’s Ninh Hòa town at around 7:50 am to go fishing, then their boat was hit by a thunderstorm and large waves at sea.

The victims and their boat were safely brought ashore at the Squadron 32 Port.— VNS

