Home Society

Vietnamese Student Association in Singapore hosts “Intellectual Arena” event

October 14, 2024 - 13:57
Students take part in the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Đỗ Vân

SINGAPORE The Vietnamese Student Association in Singapore held its first-ever “V-Challenge 2024: Intellectual Arena” at Curtin University, drawing a large number of Vietnamese students in the country.

The event provided a valuable platform for the participants to sharpen essential skills for studying and living abroad while improving their knowledge about Việt Nam’s culture, history, and geography.

Over 40 Vietnamese students from various educational institutions participated in the competition, which consisted of four rounds with diverse questions.

The students said they found the event both challenging and rewarding, offering an opportunity to connect with their peers and deepen their understanding of the home land.

Alongside the competition, there were entertainment booths, featuring bracelet crafting and knitting, and a lucky draw with prizes from organisers.

Earlier, the association launched a week-long fundraising campaign in support of Typhoon Yagi victims at home. — VNS

Society

Swimming skills for all children

Việt Nam has a lot of lakes and rivers, putting people at risk of drowning. The Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), a programme of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, under the financial support of Bloomberg Philanthropies, has helped train more than 1,000 teachers in safe swimming instruction and thousands of students on water safety skills.

